Today, New Yorkers were able to shed their puffer jackets and wool coats in favor of something a little lighter—60-degree weather has arrived! The tip towards warmer days could not have come at a better time. It follows months of snow-filled streets and news warnings of "cold fronts" and blizzards. But if, like me, you're suddenly confused about how to craft a transitional outfit that doesn't require a heavy outer layer, don't worry—I'm here with seven foolproof outfit formulas you can copy ASAP.

60-degree weather is a tough transitional vibe to dress for. Do you opt for a lightweight jacket, or ditch it altogether? Do you swap denim for linen pants? Can sandals make their triumphant return, in the place of your usual sneakers? The answer to all of these is: maybe! It's the kind of weather that is chilly in the morning but leaves you sweating on the way home from work in the evening, so light layers are key to getting it right.

The seven looks below rely on layers, from lightweight sweaters to sporty track jackets. These are pieces that can be easily shed, tied around your waist, or worn over your shoulders—and they're available at Nordstrom. Ahead, get some much-needed new-season outfit inspiration and shop the pieces that achieve the look at home.

Shades of Classic Black

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When in doubt, opt for all-black. Now that summer weather is on the way, you have my official permission to swap your sweater dress for one made of linen. Keep your other accessories monochromatic for a seamless look.

Cream-Colored Layers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, an all-white look feels especially chic in the summer. Sheer separates are an elevated way to show some skin before the temperature actually heats up.

New Workwear

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I love a multipurpose piece. Swap your button-down for a camisole, and your work trousers suddenly feel night-out ready. However, keep a lightweight knit to tie around your waist or layer over your tank top if the temperature dips.

Brights & Basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Keep some of your sweaters on deck for in-between weather days. A knit polo is a great way to add warmth without adding too much weight. A light skirt and an easy pair of ballet flats keep the look feeling spring-ready.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It doesn't get much easier than a pair of jeans and a white tee. If you're in a bind (or if the rest of your summer clothes are in storage), layer a cropped iteration under a leather jacket.

Linen Separates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An all-brown look is the perfect in-between if you're over wearing all-black. Lightweight fabrics (say hello to your linen trousers!) make it warm-weather appropriate. A matching linen blazer keeps it easy.

Cotton On Women's Haven Wide Leg Pant $49.99 at Nordstrom

Next Textured Relaxed Fit Double Breasted Blazer $43.60 at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump $99 at Nordstrom

Sporty Separates

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sporty girls, unite! This is your moment. Lean into the '90s soccer vibe with a pair of track shorts and a matching high-collar jacket. Keep the colors bright to welcome in the hot weather.