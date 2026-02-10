The suede coat section in my closet grew considerably last fall thanks to certain celebrity street-style stars. (I'm talking to you, Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz.) I haven't given it nearly enough love this season, though, as warmer wool options took over. But seeing pictures of how Gigi Hadid winterized the trend in New York City has me dreaming up ways to bring those jackets back out.

The model returned to New York City's style scene with "the coat is the outfit" theory on full display on February 9. Her brown, cool-toned suede trench with oversize epaulettes and cuffs aligned with the military jacket trend was the main attraction. Between its double-breasted buttons, cinched belt, and the velvety-smooth material, the jacket offered enough visual interest (and then some).

My main quarrel with suede trenches in winter is how they can complicate layering. (A fashion girl can only fit so many rollneck sweaters underneath them.) Hadid counteracted my struggle by winterizing her coat using a different method: the triangle scarf trend. The model's sold-out, bandana-printed style—from her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence—was more oversized than most, so she tied it around her neck.

Gigi Hadid winterized Fall 2025's suede trench coat trend with ease. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of Hadid's outfit (at least, what was visible) was made up of pieces that also featured greatly in my fall outfit rotation, beginning with the straight-leg jeans. Last September, fashion features editor Emma Childs flagged the "classic autumn feel" of slim denim on Prada, Khaite, and Isabel Marant's Fall 2025 runways. Similar silhouettes appeared at the Loewe, Balenciaga, and Dior Spring 2026 shows.

Hadid is the latest It girl to sport an anti-skinny pair of jeans. She first tested the style on a mid-January date with Bradley Cooper, alongside Miu Miu loafers and a Guest in Residence cardigan. This time, though, she picked a different pair of structured leather shoes, paired with brown-and-white socks.

Much like the straight-leg jeans of yester-season, suede coats are primed for a Spring 2026 comeback. Altuzarra, LaQuan Smith, Miu Miu, and more gave them a starring role in recent runways. What I'm hearing is that now's the time to dust off the suede trenches in the back of my closet. Don't mind if Hadid and I do.

Shop the Suede Trench Coat Trend Inspired by Gigi Hadid