Sarah Pidgeon has worn Balenciaga, Chanel, Loewe, Prada, and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's alma mater, Calvin Klein, since Love Story's minimalist charm won fans over in February. That said, she had the crème de la crème of designers to choose her 2026 Met Gala red carpet dress from. In the end, Pidgeon went with (drum roll, please): another custom Loewe two-piece, remixed from the Spanish label's latest runway.

About two hours after the curtains around those iconic stairs opened, the former Marie Claire cover star made her first-ever trip up the Met Gala red carpet steps. Stylist Sarah Slutsky reinterpreted Look 43 from the Loewe runway, trading a plaid bandeau top for bright yellow, and swapping leggings for a sleek column skirt. Matching yellow heels peeked out from underneath her skirt.

Sarah Pidgeon arrives at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another view of Sarah Pidgeon's anti-minimalist Met Gala look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there was a formula guaranteed to score you an invite to the Met Gala, Pidgeon certainly cracked it: She made her Fashion Month debut in the front rows of Loewe and Prada, attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and even filmed her first luxury fashion commercial. (She wrapped the entire Balenciaga ad three days before the first Monday in May.)

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Anna Wintour knew Pidgeon had the sartorial prowess required to walk the world's buzziest red carpet. But fans who kept tabs on her 2026 award season streak realized she was Met-ready by the first Sunday in March. Morrison ensured she ended up on 2026 Actor Award best-dressed lists galore by sourcing Balenciaga for a powder-pink, drop-waist gown. Its borderline-white shade screamed CBK-coded minimalism, while the strapless, ruched silhouette felt refreshingly modern.

Pidgeon was a pro on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a whirlwind run at New York City, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Pidgeon still managed to RSVP "yes" to Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner on March 14. Her lingerie-adjacent, lace-trimmed slip dress hailed from the same Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 line as her Love Story NYC premiere dress. Its pastel-green satin matched the main Spring 2026 color trend atop her cap-toe pumps, one of the cult-collected designs behind Chanel's shopping frenzy that month.

A few months later, Pidgeon confirmed her 2026 Oscars attendance in Chanel at a pre-award show party. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

But attending Chanel's invite-only soirée didn't tease Pidgeon's 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress, like most spectators suspected. She traded fresh-off-the-runway Chanel for a custom Calvin Klein Collection dress. The "platinum crystal and sequin-encrusted floor-length gown" was a tribute to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy without being too on-the-nose.

The actor's Love Story character worked at the New York designer's headquarters from 1988 to 1996. Its spaghetti-slim straps and column skirt could've been plucked from CBK's personal Calvin Klein collection. The bodice's subtle, notepad-like fold added dimension to the otherwise clear-cut shape, grounding the CBK homage in modern techniques.

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Pidgeon skipped the official 2026 Oscars ceremony for a Calvin Klein dress at the after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pidgeon didn't need to prove herself on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. She already did at the award ceremonies leading up to this bucket-list moment. Here's hoping tonight marks the first of many Met appearances from the It girl. Couldn't you see her earning the same Met Gala mainstay status as Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner?

TOPICS Met Gala