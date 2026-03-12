I’ve Bid Adieu to These Winter Trends—6 Spring-Ready Swaps I’m Shopping at Nordstrom Instead

It's shocking what a 60-degree day in New York City can do for my mood—suddenly, I feel the need to update my wardrobe for spring—and quickly. Right now, winter trends like faux fur coats and boots are taking up too much vital space in my closet. So, it's time I swap over to a few spring trends that caught my eye at Nordstrom.

As a minimalist, I gravitate towards the fashion trends that feel wearable for years to come. This season, that means I'm adding a few pairs of cigarette jeans to my rotation, along with easy-to-layer T-shirts in of-the-moment colors. Also on my spring shopping list are funnel-neck jackets (a trend New York It girls are already wearing!), and high-vamp flats to run around the city in.

Ahead, I'm diving into all of the winter trends I'm putting in storage, and their spring counterparts I'm shopping instead. Consider this list of trend swaps your cheat sheet for nailing transitional style.

Article continues below

Swap Faux Fur Coats for Funnel-Neck Jackets

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Faux-fur coats had their moment during the cold-weather months, but now it's time to stow them away in favor of another rich-looking outerwear trend: funnel-neck jackets. You can opt for a sportier track jacket if you're a fan of athleisure, a leather pick for everyday wear, or go with a practical find like a high-neck rain jacket or trench.

Swap Boots for High-Vamp Flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been wearing boots nearly every day over the winter, but with the weather warming up, I can finally step into something new. My eyes are fixed on trending high-vamp flats—they're comfortable enough for busy days and match my spring outfits.

Swap Baggy Denim for Cigarette Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Baggy denim was my go-to in 2025, but after spotting It girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in slimmer cigarette jeans, I think it's time to try something new. I've covered my bases with a variety of washes from my favorite denim brands like Levi's, Madewell, and Good American.

Swap Navy for Cool Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Navy blue stole my heart last season, but its brighter counterpart, cool blue, feels even more wearable for spring. It's still soft and subdued, so it mixes in seamlessly with the rest of my minimalist wardrobe.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swap Cashmere Sweaters for Layerable T-Shirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

My favorite cashmere sweaters simply won't do in the rising heat. Instead, I'll be wearing T-shirts on repeat this spring. My trick for making the basics less boring is to layer them. For instance, you can wear an elevated boat neckline over a tank top for a subtle peek of straps. Or you can revert to the '90s by layering a short-sleeve tee over a long-sleeve. These tops make it so easy to explore unexpected color combinations, too.

Swap Triangle Scarves for Silk Bandanas

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Over the last few months, it seemed like I couldn't walk more than a block without seeing someone with a cashmere triangle scarf tied over their shoulders. Street style photos from the Fall 2026 Fashion Month have solidified silky bandanas as the spring equivalent.