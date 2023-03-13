Florence Pugh Wears Fancy Hot Pants on the Oscars Red Carpet

Florence Pugh, actress and beautiful human extraordinaire, continued her daring fashion streak tonight on the Oscars red carpet, wearing a dramatic Valentino gown complemented by the guilty pleasure fashion item we've all had in our closets at one point or another: hot pants.

The voluminous beige gown, which boasts a long train and opens up in the front to show off the set of tiny black pants, is made of taffeta with black cotton faille bows. And the look is topped off with makeup courtesy of Valentino, including jet-black eyeliner, taupe brow color, peach-colored blush, and lipstick in 112R for a neutral lip.

(Image credit: Future)

And the icing on the cake? Miss Flo's unique, bi-tonal updo and its set of sweeping false bangs. The ponytail, courtesy of hairstylist Peter Lux and colorist Matt Rez, culminates in a blonde swirl at the top of her head, with a black-and-blonde streaked, slicked-back look just beneath it. The unique style is so chic that it has the rest of us re-thinking our next haircuts and wondering if we, too, can pull off a fringe as well as she does.