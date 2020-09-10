The Most Stunning Wedding Dresses in American History

Previous Next 2/40

Dolores Costello's Wedding Dress

Drew Barrymore comes from a long line of Hollywood stars and this is her grandfather, acclaimed actor John Barrymore, with her grandmother, his third wife Dolores Costello, in 1928. Some of Barrymore's most well-known films include Grand Hotel (1932), Twentieth Century (1934) and Midnight (1939), which have been inducted into the National Film Registry. Dolores was a well-known silent film actress in her own right when the two were married; she was his co-star in The Sea Beast.

According to her New York Times obituary, Barrymore said of Costello: “I have just seen the most beautiful woman in the world. I shall not rest or eat until I have seen her again.” The two spent their honeymoon on his yacht, visiting Panama, the Galapagos Islands, and Ecuador. They hunted alligators and mammoth lizards and explored wild regions of Central America before returning to Hollywood and moving into a hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills.