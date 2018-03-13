Today's Top Stories
What Marie Claire Editors Want to Buy for Spring

Spring is almost here—and we're eager for warm weather, longer days, and... springier clothes. Here, Marie Claire editors share the pieces they want to buy for the season ahead, right now.

1 of 12
The Outnet

This is the perfect SPRING with exclamation points skirt. The white, pleated style is sweet, but it has a high leg slit that makes sure it's not too sweet. - Sally Holmes, Digital Director

Altuzarra Skirt, $394 Shop IT

2 of 12
Courtesy

I'm all about a flat, and as soon as it's warm enough to let my heels go free, I'm going to be wearing these puppies (or their furrier counterpart) everywhere. - Sally Holmes, Digital Director

Jenni Kayne Mule, $275 SHOP IT

3 of 12
Courtesy

I'm obsessed with Ric Rac and am so happy to see Loeffler Randall bringing it back for Spring. These slides will make the taking my dog out to pee a way more chic experience. - Mehera Bonner, Senior Entertainment Editor

Loeffler Randall Birdie Ruffle Slide, $295 SHOP IT

4 of 12
Courtesy

This play on a basic trench from Vivetta is the perfect combination of my Breakfast at Tiffany's meets Jean Cocteau dreams. - Mehera Bonner, Senior Entertainment Editor

Vivetta Camel Narciso Trench Coat $960 SHOP IT

5 of 12
Courtesy

A usual spring day in New York can start out snowing and end in hot rain, so I almost always pair my warm-weather dresses with a bomber, like this crystal-studded one, just in case the temps turn. - Chloe Metzger, Beauty Editor

Givenchy Bomber Jacket, $3,670 SHOP IT

6 of 12
Courtesy

My boyfriend and I are heading to Italy for vacation in a couple months. If this dress doesn’t say ‘sipping aperol spritzes on a dock along the Amalfi Coast,’ I don’t know what does. - Danielle McNally, Senior Features Editor

Robert Rodriguez Dress, $395 SHOP IT

7 of 12
Courtesy

There are myriad reasons why I want this shoe, but here are three: 1) I prefer to only buy things that I can wear both to the office and on the weekends and these are conservative enough to say “I’m a serious editor,” but not so stuffy that I’ll look uptight at boozy brunch; 2) Fur + Pastels = perfect transitional weather shoe; 3) If it were societally acceptable to wear slippers outside of the house, I would. These mules allow me to do just that. - Danielle McNally, Senior Features Editor

Gucci Shearling Loafer Mules, $995 SHOP IT

8 of 12
Courtesy

As the flowers bloom and birds chirp, sprinklers are popping up across baseball diamonds as Opening Day for is set to return in April. What better way to celebrate the new season than with a classic Yankees Cap that also celebrates the arts.- Travis McHenry, Designer

MOMA NY Yankees Baseball Cap, $40 SHOP IT

9 of 12
Courtesy

These hand-crafted sneakers are meticulously stitched in Japan with natural leathers, allowing the wearer to witness the natural weathering over time as they’re worn. If there was another selling point needed, this shoe’s silhouette is in homage to the classic Air Jordan 4’s. - Travis McHenry, Designer

Hender Scheme Sneakers, $960 SHOP IT

10 of 12
Courtesy

If you haven’t heard, spring officially belongs to the shirt dress. This two-for-one doubles as a standalone on weekends or tucked into a pair of trousers for a chic office pairing. - Rachel Epstein, Assistant Editor

Elizabeth & James Shirtdress, $192 SHOP IT

11 of 12
Courtesy

I’ve been waiting for the right moment to snag a new pair of booties, which I consider my go-to shoe year-round—even in the spring and summer. Since I’ll finally be able to see my ankles again but don’t want to get too dangerous (you know, climate change), I'm adding these curved topline booties to my wish list ASAP. - Rachel Epstein, Assistant Editor

Frye Bootie, $278 SHOP IT

12 of 12
Courtesy

Say what you want about the off-the-shoulder—I’m still into it. It’s light enough to keep out sweat but warm enough to withstand an extra breeze. And considering I like to mix and match my blues, I’m wearing this with a pair of high-rise cigarette jeans or a midi skirt. - Rachel Epstein, Assistant Editor

Elizabeth & James Top, $113 SHOP IT

