What Marie Claire Editors Want to Buy for Spring

There are myriad reasons why I want this shoe, but here are three: 1) I prefer to only buy things that I can wear both to the office and on the weekends and these are conservative enough to say “I’m a serious editor,” but not so stuffy that I’ll look uptight at boozy brunch; 2) Fur + Pastels = perfect transitional weather shoe; 3) If it were societally acceptable to wear slippers outside of the house, I would. These mules allow me to do just that. - Danielle McNally, Senior Features Editor

Gucci Shearling Loafer Mules, $995 SHOP IT