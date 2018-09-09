Our Editors' Favorite Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Catch up on everything you might have missed.
New York Fashion Week is upon us, but if you're not constantly on Instagram scrolling through your newsfeed, you might miss something important. (Did you see Jeremy Scott's political T-shirt or Gigi Hadid close out Ralph Lauren's show?) With that in mind, we're providing short, digestible recaps of our favorite spring '19 runway moments throughout the week. You don't have to sit front row at NYFW to know what's happening!
There were so many remarkable parts of Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show—the Central Park setting! The celeb-filled audience! The quintessentially Ralph Lauren collection!—but the highlight for me was when Polo models walked the runway with Polo-clad kids, holding their hands, walking beside them, and even carrying them. In one particularly cute instance, a male model walked with a sleeping baby decked out in plaid, which produced an audible “aww” from the audience. Even Ralph Lauren greeted his front row admirers accompanied by a little kid toting a RL teddy bear. — Sally Holmes, Digital Director
Nicola Glass’ debut show as creative director for Kate Spade felt like a real fashion moment. I didn’t feel as though I was watching a typical NYFW show, it felt as though it was something we are more accustomed to seeing in Paris. Her attention to detail and clever twist on the iconic spade, (into hearts and flowers) was exciting. Glass is definitely one to watch as she moves this label into its newest iteration. — Joseph Errico, Fashion Director
The singer Serpentwithfeet began the Ulla Johnson show with these hauntingly beautiful vocals that transported me away from Brooklyn and the day’s daunting schedule and further into the summer holiday world of Ulla, where straw bags and crochet become a uniform and no responsibilities exist. I didn’t want to leave! — Julia Gall, Accessories Director
I was psyched to see Nicole Miller dip into her archive to reimagine some of her greatest hits for today. The beaded, shredded blazers and leopard/denim combos recalled a 'Slaves of New York' feeling that is an immediate sweet spot for me. Equally as cool for today as they would have been during the halcyon days of the 1980s Odeon and Mudd Club. — Joseph Errico, Fashion Director
The clothes were beautiful at Mara Hoffman (I am in love with this model's pure elegance!), but I want to thank and highlight the designer for bringing diversity and size inclusivity into her spring 2019 presentation. It was subtle and everyone looked so beautiful. — Marina Liao, Fashion News Editor
John Elliot’s second womenswear collection was the highlight of the day and the coolness of his collection justified us sitting out in the heat. From the pastel tie dye pieces to the windbreaker and bucket hat combo, these looks definitely made me want to be a John Elliot girl. Another highlight? All the stars I saw: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Lebron James, Pete Davidson... —Adrienne Faurote, Fashion Editor
I can’t stop thinking about Jeremy Scott’s overall boots from yesterday’s show. They’re sexy, but cool. And the polaroid prints of himself? I’m obsessed. I need that polaroid maxi dress! I also loved watching Offset’s runway debut. — Bella Khoshaba, Fashion Assistant