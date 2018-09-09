Our Editors' Favorite Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

2 Day 2: Kate Spade

Nicola Glass’ debut show as creative director for Kate Spade felt like a real fashion moment. I didn’t feel as though I was watching a typical NYFW show, it felt as though it was something we are more accustomed to seeing in Paris. Her attention to detail and clever twist on the iconic spade, (into hearts and flowers) was exciting. Glass is definitely one to watch as she moves this label into its newest iteration. — Joseph Errico, Fashion Director