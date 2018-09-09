image
Today's Top Stories
1
Witches Are Getting Dark Again
image
2
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
3
I Found the World's Best Denim Jacket
TBS' "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
4
Samantha Bee's New App Offers Civic Engagement, $$
image
5
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250

Our Editors' Favorite Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Catch up on everything you might have missed.

Ralph Lauren - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE

New York Fashion Week is upon us, but if you're not constantly on Instagram scrolling through your newsfeed, you might miss something important. (Did you see Jeremy Scott's political T-shirt or Gigi Hadid close out Ralph Lauren's show?) With that in mind, we're providing short, digestible recaps of our favorite spring '19 runway moments throughout the week. You don't have to sit front row at NYFW to know what's happening!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Day 2: Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE

There were so many remarkable parts of Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show—the Central Park setting! The celeb-filled audience! The quintessentially Ralph Lauren collection!—but the highlight for me was when Polo models walked the runway with Polo-clad kids, holding their hands, walking beside them, and even carrying them. In one particularly cute instance, a male model walked with a sleeping baby decked out in plaid, which produced an audible “aww” from the audience. Even Ralph Lauren greeted his front row admirers accompanied by a little kid toting a RL teddy bear. — Sally Holmes, Digital Director

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 Day 2: Kate Spade
Kate Spade - Presentation - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE

Nicola Glass’ debut show as creative director for Kate Spade felt like a real fashion moment. I didn’t feel as though I was watching a typical NYFW show, it felt as though it was something we are more accustomed to seeing in Paris. Her attention to detail and clever twist on the iconic spade, (into hearts and flowers) was exciting. Glass is definitely one to watch as she moves this label into its newest iteration. — Joseph Errico, Fashion Director

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Day 1: Ulla Johnson
Ulla Johnson - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE

The singer Serpentwithfeet began the Ulla Johnson show with these hauntingly beautiful vocals that transported me away from Brooklyn and the day’s daunting schedule and further into the summer holiday world of Ulla, where straw bags and crochet become a uniform and no responsibilities exist. I didn’t want to leave! — Julia Gall, Accessories Director

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Day 1: Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE

I was psyched to see Nicole Miller dip into her archive to reimagine some of her greatest hits for today. The beaded, shredded blazers and leopard/denim combos recalled a 'Slaves of New York' feeling that is an immediate sweet spot for me. Equally as cool for today as they would have been during the halcyon days of the 1980s Odeon and Mudd Club. — Joseph Errico, Fashion Director

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Day 1: Mara Hoffman
image
Courtesy

The clothes were beautiful at Mara Hoffman (I am in love with this model's pure elegance!), but I want to thank and highlight the designer for bringing diversity and size inclusivity into her spring 2019 presentation. It was subtle and everyone looked so beautiful. — Marina Liao, Fashion News Editor

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Day 1: John Elliot
John Elliott - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE

John Elliot’s second womenswear collection was the highlight of the day and the coolness of his collection justified us sitting out in the heat. From the pastel tie dye pieces to the windbreaker and bucket hat combo, these looks definitely made me want to be a John Elliot girl. Another highlight? All the stars I saw: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Lebron James, Pete Davidson... —Adrienne Faurote, Fashion Editor

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Day 1: Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Getty ImagesThomas Concordia

I can’t stop thinking about Jeremy Scott’s overall boots from yesterday’s show. They’re sexy, but cool. And the polaroid prints of himself? I’m obsessed. I need that polaroid maxi dress! I also loved watching Offset’s runway debut. — Bella Khoshaba, Fashion Assistant

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party Looks
image
The Best Street Style From NYFW Spring '19
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Paris Jackson's in a Short Film for Golden Goose
image Kylie Channels Sister Kim in a Pink Latex Dress
Jeremy Scott - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Jeremy Scott Sends a Powerful Message at NYFW
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend "100 Days To Peace" Commemorative Concert Jason Wu Previewed His SS19 Collection on Meghan
fashion-US-BURCH Watch a Livestream of Tory Burch's Spring '19 Show
100 Days to Peace Gala Music event, London, UK - 06 Sep 2018 Meghan Markle Stuns in Jason Wu at a Charity Gala
image Khloé Kardashian Wore a Sheer Bikini on Vacation
image 10 Must-Have Scarves for Fall 2018