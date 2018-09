Photos from Monse's Spring 2019 Runway Show

Two themes were apparent in Monse's spring 2019 show—nautical attire and unisex clothing. Designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia revealed that while they designed the collection for women, they started playing with men in the casting. "We said, let’s have five boys," said Garcia to Women's Wear Daily. "And we told them to keep sending more because the clothes looked decent on them."

That part was true as the show's opener was a guy who wore a v-neck marinière sweater. A series of other blue-and-white outfits were presented on the runway, with some dresses being held together with ropes. See all the looks, ahead.