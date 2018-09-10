image
Today's Top Stories
1
Witches Are Getting Dark Again
image
2
Miss America Feels Different This Time Around
image
3
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
4
WTA Says Serena Williams' Penalty Was Sexism
image
5
Priyanka and Nick Recreate Meghan and Harry's Pic

See Photos from Tom Ford's Spring 2019 Runway Show

"I did not want to make clothes that were ironic or clever, but simply clothes that were beautiful."

image
Tom Ford - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesAmber De Vos

For Tom Ford's spring 2019 show, he reflected on his life as a designer and used it as inspiration for the season's collection. "I always begin each collection as a reaction to the previous season," he said in his show notes. "I feel that fashion has somehow lost its way a bit and it is easy for all of us to be swept up in trends that have lost touch with what women and men want to actually wear. So I did not want to make clothes that were ironic or clever but simply clothes that were beautiful."

The result? Over 40 looks in shades of nude, blush, and, of course, black, which is a color Ford loves to work with. The pieces ranged from structured jackets and lace tops to the most fluid, liquid-like dresses. Materials used to create the garments in this collection include chiffon, lace, leather, and fake crocodile. Ahead, see the looks from the runway.

1 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
21 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
23 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
24 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
25 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
26 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
27 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
28 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
29 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30 of 46
image
Imaxtree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Kendall Jenner Dresses for Fall in NYC
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The Business Of Fashion Celebrates the #BoF500 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals Gigi Hadid Brought a Rosé Handbag to a Gala
image Mandy Moore Is Fossil's Latest Celeb Ambassador
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway All the Models Confirmed for the 2018 VSFS
image Our Editors' Favorite Moments From NYFW
image
Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party Looks
image
The Best Street Style From NYFW Spring '19
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Paris Jackson's in a Short Film for Golden Goose
image Kylie Channels Sister Kim in a Pink Latex Dress
Jeremy Scott - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Jeremy Scott Sends a Powerful Message at NYFW
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend "100 Days To Peace" Commemorative Concert Jason Wu Previewed His SS19 Collection on Meghan