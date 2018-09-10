See Photos from Tom Ford's Spring 2019 Runway Show

For Tom Ford's spring 2019 show, he reflected on his life as a designer and used it as inspiration for the season's collection. "I always begin each collection as a reaction to the previous season," he said in his show notes. "I feel that fashion has somehow lost its way a bit and it is easy for all of us to be swept up in trends that have lost touch with what women and men want to actually wear. So I did not want to make clothes that were ironic or clever but simply clothes that were beautiful."

The result? Over 40 looks in shades of nude, blush, and, of course, black, which is a color Ford loves to work with. The pieces ranged from structured jackets and lace tops to the most fluid, liquid-like dresses. Materials used to create the garments in this collection include chiffon, lace, leather, and fake crocodile. Ahead, see the looks from the runway.