See Photos from Kate Spade's Spring 2019 Runway Show

At the Kate Spade New York runway show, glitter outlined the model's route on the pink carpet and at each seat was a card that read, "She left a little sparkle everywhere she went," a heartwarming tribute to the brand's namesake, who passed away in June. Creative Director Nicola Glass presented her first spring 2019 collection for the fashion house, debuting a series of feminine and preppy looks from cheery yellow sundresses to lilac-colored trench coats. The line was sophisticated and smile-inducing, which you'll see for yourself ahead.