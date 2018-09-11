image
See Photos from Kate Spade's Spring 2019 Runway Show

Creative director Nicola Glass presented her first collection for the label.

image
Getty Images

At the Kate Spade New York runway show, glitter outlined the model's route on the pink carpet and at each seat was a card that read, "She left a little sparkle everywhere she went," a heartwarming tribute to the brand's namesake, who passed away in June. Creative Director Nicola Glass presented her first spring 2019 collection for the fashion house, debuting a series of feminine and preppy looks from cheery yellow sundresses to lilac-colored trench coats. The line was sophisticated and smile-inducing, which you'll see for yourself ahead.

1 of 29
image
Imaxtree
2 of 29
image
Imaxtree
3 of 29
image
Imaxtree
4 of 29
image
Imaxtree
5 of 29
image
Imaxtree
6 of 29
image
Imaxtree
7 of 29
image
Imaxtree
8 of 29
image
Imaxtree
9 of 29
image
Imaxtree
10 of 29
image
Imaxtree
11 of 29
image
Imaxtree
12 of 29
image
Imaxtree
13 of 29
image
Imaxtree
14 of 29
image
Imaxtree
15 of 29
image
Imaxtree
16 of 29
image
Imaxtree
17 of 29
image
Imaxtree
18 of 29
image
Imaxtree
19 of 29
image
Imaxtree
20 of 29
image
Imaxtree
21 of 29
image
Imaxtree
22 of 29
image
Imaxtree
23 of 29
image
Imaxtree
24 of 29
image
Imaxtree
25 of 29
image
Imaxtree
26 of 29
image
Imaxtree
27 of 29
image
Imaxtree
28 of 29
image
Imaxtree
29 of 29
image
Imaxtree
