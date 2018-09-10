See Photos From Carolina Herrera's Spring 2019 Runway Show

In February, Carolina Herrera stepped down from her namesake brand and Wes Gordon took over as creative director. He's managed to find a happy medium between Herrera's classic silhouettes and styles and his own vision for the label, which he described as anything but rebranding. Staying true to his word, for Carolina Herrera's spring 2019 collection, Gordon looked back at images of Herrera in the '70s, using that time period as inspiration for the clothes.

He upheld the Herrera classics like collars and polka dots while injecting some boldness with cutout dresses and two-piece sets. My favorite? An off-the-shoulder '80s-inspired sleeve minidress featuring both the polka dot and floral print.

Ahead, see all the looks from the runway.