image
See Photos From Carolina Herrera's Spring 2019 Runway Show

Four words: Bring on the florals.

image
Imaxtree

In February, Carolina Herrera stepped down from her namesake brand and Wes Gordon took over as creative director. He's managed to find a happy medium between Herrera's classic silhouettes and styles and his own vision for the label, which he described as anything but rebranding. Staying true to his word, for Carolina Herrera's spring 2019 collection, Gordon looked back at images of Herrera in the '70s, using that time period as inspiration for the clothes.

He upheld the Herrera classics like collars and polka dots while injecting some boldness with cutout dresses and two-piece sets. My favorite? An off-the-shoulder '80s-inspired sleeve minidress featuring both the polka dot and floral print.

Ahead, see all the looks from the runway.

1 of 43
image
Imaxtree
2 of 43
image
Imaxtree
3 of 43
image
Imaxtree
4 of 43
image
Imaxtree
5 of 43
image
Imaxtree
6 of 43
image
Imaxtree
7 of 43
image
Imaxtree
8 of 43
image
Imaxtree
9 of 43
image
Imaxtree
10 of 43
image
Imaxtree
11 of 43
image
Imaxtree
12 of 43
image
Imaxtree
13 of 43
image
Imaxtree
14 of 43
image
Imaxtree
15 of 43
image
Imaxtree
16 of 43
image
Imaxtree
17 of 43
image
Imaxtree
18 of 43
image
Imaxtree
19 of 43
image
Imaxtree
20 of 43
image
Imaxtree
21 of 43
image
Imaxtree
22 of 43
image
Imaxtree
23 of 43
image
Imaxtree
24 of 43
image
Imaxtree
25 of 43
image
Imaxtree
26 of 43
image
Imaxtree
27 of 43
image
Imaxtree
28 of 43
image
Imaxtree
29 of 43
image
Imaxtree
30 of 43
image
Imaxtree
