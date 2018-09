See Photos from Michael Kors' Spring 2019 Runway Show

Michael Kors brought the ultimate vacation vibes to his spring 2019 collection, from floppy printed beach hats to belts adorned with starfish motifs. Models walked down the runway in billowy minidresses, head wraps, and tops with graphic prints of a surfer.

To drive the beach theme home, both men and women carried woven beach bags and wore lace-up sandals. The designer's laidback surfer aesthetic follows R13's runway collection from earlier in the week. See all of Kors looks, ahead.