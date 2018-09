See Photos from Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 Runway Show

Marc Jacobs' spring 2019 runway show started an hour-and-a-half late. But, for the guests who committed and stayed in their seats, they were at last treated to a fantastical world of voluminous ruffle dresses and feathery bow tops. If you're wondering who would wear these creations IRL, the designer has something to say. "I really don’t care if it’s new or old or modern or casual or dressy or whatever," he said to Women's Wear Daily. "I think there are plenty of people dressing women to go to Starbucks. It’s not of interest to me. If you’re going to get dressed up, get dressed up. If you’re going to not get dressed, wear your sweats to go to Starbucks." See all the looks, ahead.