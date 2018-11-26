12 Cute Stocking Stuffers for Her That ﻿Won't Break Your Budget

She's going to love number three.
If you're going into panic mode because you have nothing to put in her stocking, breathe. We've got you. These extra gifts are meant to be fun and easy to select, not to mention budget friendly. (Unlike that fancy orange juice maker or designer wallet she had on her wish list.) I'm a firm believer that whatever is placed in the stocking should be practical and cute. The gifts ahead fall right into these categories.
Add a little color and sparkle to all her holiday dresses with these rainbow-colored crystal earrings. The chandelier silhouette creates a pretty drop effect that draws the attention straight to her face. They're currently on sale, so add to cart before they're gone on Cyber Monday.
Replace the drugstore-bought black hair-tie on her wrist with a new, pretty scrunchy. She can alternate between this velvet and faux leather set, depending on how they match her workout outfit. This stocking stuffer is also great for all ages.
Give the badass feminist BFF in your life this punny T-shirt. It's a play on Supreme (the hype streetwear label) and Supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This will probably be her favorite tee of all time.
If she loves The Nutcracker, this charm bracelet is a no-brainer. You must get it for her. The gold bangle features a little toy solider to give this accessory that Christmas-time cheer. This is also the more affordable alternative to buying tickets for the actual ballet.
Once she slips these cashmere gloves on, she may never want to take them off. They match with every outfit and have a simple, sophisticated style that won't go out of style. You might even want to get a pair for yourself.
Does she freak out when her battery dips below 60 percent? Give her the gift of zen with this phone charger bundle. The marble print adds a stylish touch to tech gadgets and makes them look pretty as a gift.
The health benefits of matcha are endless. They enhance your mood, boost your alertness, and give you a dose of antioxidants and minerals. If her New Year's resolution is to be more healthy and fit, gift her this box with 15 matcha packets. Add the powder to a drink, smoothie, or water and let it work its magic.
Every stocking should include a pair of socks because they're the one gift you always need. Pick a festival pair for the holidays, like this moisture-wicking smartwool option from J.Crew. The socks are limited edition, so hurry.
Chapped lips and dry skin won't be an issue for her this season when she receives this Burt's Bees tin trio. It comes with a lip balm, a cuticle cream, and a hand salve to protect her against all the winter elements.
For a jewelry gift that's cute and charitable, give her this Mejuri bumblebee necklace. This gold vermeil necklace is part of the honey collection where 10 percent from each sale goes to Women for Women International, an organization that supports the most marginalized women in countries affected by conflict and war.
Slip something naughty into her stocking like this pair of soft, fuzzy handcuffs from the Savage x Fenty line. It's not as intimidating as some other toys out there and looks surprisingly luxurious. Channel your inner 'Bad Girl' like Rihanna would want you to.
I never travel without my Herbivore rose face mist. This is one of the best stocking stuffers to get her if she's prone to having dry skin. The mist gives your face a nice cooling sensation and keeps it dewy during a flight.