Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring-Summer 2019 : Day Three
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Our Cyber Monday Wish List—All Under $100
image
2
The 12 Most Popular Hair Colors for Winter
image
3
Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
image
4
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Officially Moving
image
5
The Tackier the Better: 9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters

12 Cute Stocking Stuffers for Her That ﻿Won't Break Your Budget

She's going to love number three.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

If you're going into panic mode because you have nothing to put in her stocking, breathe. We've got you. These extra gifts are meant to be fun and easy to select, not to mention budget friendly. (Unlike that fancy orange juice maker or designer wallet she had on her wish list.) I'm a firm believer that whatever is placed in the stocking should be practical and cute. The gifts ahead fall right into these categories.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE HERE.

1 of 12
Dannijo Lala Earrings shopbop.com
$73.50
SHOP IT

Add a little color and sparkle to all her holiday dresses with these rainbow-colored crystal earrings. The chandelier silhouette creates a pretty drop effect that draws the attention straight to her face. They're currently on sale, so add to cart before they're gone on Cyber Monday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 12
Courtesy
Sincerely Jules by Scünci Scrunchies target.com
$6.99
SHOP IT

Replace the drugstore-bought black hair-tie on her wrist with a new, pretty scrunchy. She can alternate between this velvet and faux leather set, depending on how they match her workout outfit. This stocking stuffer is also great for all ages. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 12
Andrew Jacobs
One.Nine I Dissent RBG Supreme Tee bulletin.co
$38.00
SHOP IT

Give the badass feminist BFF in your life this punny T-shirt. It's a play on Supreme (the hype streetwear label) and Supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This will probably be her favorite tee of all time. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 12
Courtesy
Alex and Ani Nutcracker Charm Bangle alexandani.com
$28.50
SHOP IT

If she loves The Nutcracker, this charm bracelet is a no-brainer. You must get it for her. The gold bangle features a little toy solider to give this accessory that Christmas-time cheer. This is also the more affordable alternative to buying tickets for the actual ballet.
 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 12
Johnny Was Cashmere Gloves johnnywas.com
$83.00
SHOP IT

Once she slips these cashmere gloves on, she may never want to take them off. They match with every outfit and have a simple, sophisticated style that won't go out of style. You might even want to get a pair for yourself. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 12
AEO Ankit Marble Phone Charger ae.com
$19.95
SHOP IT

Does she freak out when her battery dips below 60 percent? Give her the gift of zen with this phone charger bundle. The marble print adds a stylish touch to tech gadgets and makes them look pretty as a gift. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 12
CAP Beauty The Neat Matcha Stick Box freepeople.com
$34.00
SHOP IT

The health benefits of matcha are endless. They enhance your mood, boost your alertness, and give you a dose of antioxidants and minerals. If her New Year's resolution is to be more healthy and fit, gift her this box with 15 matcha packets. Add the powder to a drink, smoothie, or water and let it work its magic.  

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 12
J.Crew Chup Smartwool Socks jcrew.com
$36.00
SHOP IT

Every stocking should include a pair of socks because they're the one gift you always need. Pick a festival pair for the holidays, like this moisture-wicking smartwool option from J.Crew. The socks are limited edition, so hurry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 12
Burt's Bees 0.9oz Classic Tin Trio tjmaxx.tjx.com
$6.99
SHOP IT

Chapped lips and dry skin won't be an issue for her this season when she receives this Burt's Bees tin trio. It comes with a lip balm, a cuticle cream, and a hand salve to protect her against all the winter elements.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 12
Mejuri Honey Necklace mejuri.com
$150.00
SHOP IT

For a jewelry gift that's cute and charitable, give her this Mejuri bumblebee necklace. This gold vermeil necklace is part of the honey collection where 10 percent from each sale goes to Women for Women International, an organization that supports the most marginalized women in countries affected by conflict and war. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 12
Savage x Fenty Marabou Handcuffs savagex.com
$30.00
SHOP IT

Slip something naughty into her stocking like this pair of soft, fuzzy handcuffs from the Savage x Fenty line. It's not as intimidating as some other toys out there and looks surprisingly luxurious. Channel your inner 'Bad Girl' like Rihanna would want you to.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 12
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist bando.com
$32.00
SHOP IT

I never travel without my Herbivore rose face mist. This is one of the best stocking stuffers to get her if she's prone to having dry skin. The mist gives your face a nice cooling sensation and keeps it dewy during a flight.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Shop Our Cyber Monday Wish List—All Under $100
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring-Summer 2019 : Day Three
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Meghan Markle's Beloved Black Heels Are on Sale
image Michelle Obama Loves This Rose Gold Necklace
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Visit The BBC Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneakers Are 30% Off
image
Times Celebrities Have Dressed Like Meghan Markle
image The Tackier the Better: 9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters
image 'Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie for Miu Miu
image 5 Fresh Ways to Wear Ankle Boots
image
Failsafe Gifts for Everyone on Your List
image Katie Holmes Loves This Unisex Jewelry Brand
US-VICTORIA'S SECRET Victoria’s Secret's Bringing Back Bathing Suits