Attention, brides (or people who just love to look at pretty dresses like I do)—designers have just released their spring 2020 bridal collections. And you don't want to miss any of the looks, from a feathered strapless Jenny Packham gown to the colorful Vera Wang tulle creations and elegant ballgowns of Carolina Herrera. Some designers even shot their bridal collections in the gardens of Italy to the streets of the Big Apple. Whether you're searching for "the dress" for your ceremony next year, or just want to peruse, check out all the dreamy bridal creations ahead.