image
Today's Top Stories
1
Stuart Weitzman's Neon Shoes Are Out of This World
image
2
The Cost of Child Care Is Crushing U.S. Families
image
3
The MC Beauty Guide: Brooklyn
image
4
Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Hire American Nanny
image
5
Love True Crime? Get Ready for These New Shows

These Spring 2020 Bridal Collections Are Beyond Dreamy

Definitely pin these to your board.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier, Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang

Attention, brides (or people who just love to look at pretty dresses like I do)—designers have just released their spring 2020 bridal collections. And you don't want to miss any of the looks, from a feathered strapless Jenny Packham gown to the colorful Vera Wang tulle creations and elegant ballgowns of Carolina Herrera. Some designers even shot their bridal collections in the gardens of Italy to the streets of the Big Apple. Whether you're searching for "the dress" for your ceremony next year, or just want to peruse, check out all the dreamy bridal creations ahead.

1 of 43
image
Courtesy of Vera Wang
Vera Wang
2 of 43
image
Courtesy of Vera Wang
Vera Wang
3 of 43
image
Courtesy of Vera Wang
Vera Wang
4 of 43
image
Courtesy of Vera Wang
Vera Wang
5 of 43
image
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
6 of 43
image
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
7 of 43
image
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
8 of 43
image
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
9 of 43
image
Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
10 of 43
image
Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
11 of 43
image
Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
12 of 43
image
Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
13 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
14 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
15 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
16 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
17 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
18 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Bliss Monique Lhuillier
19 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Bliss Monique Lhuillier
20 of 43
image
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier
Bliss Monique Lhuillier
21 of 43
image
Courtesy of Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
22 of 43
image
Courtesy of Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
23 of 43
image
Courtesy of Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
24 of 43
image
Courtesy of Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
25 of 43
image
Courtesy of Cushnie
Cushnie
26 of 43
image
Courtesy of Cushnie
Cushnie
27 of 43
image
Courtesy of Cushnie
Cushnie
28 of 43
image
Courtesy of Cushnie
Cushnie
29 of 43
image
Courtesy of Viktor&Rolf
Viktor&Rolf
30 of 43
image
Courtesy of Viktor&Rolf
Viktor&Rolf
Next
Invest in This Cute Pair of High-Waisted Leggings
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
Lightweight Jackets to Get You Through Spring
image My Favorite Jewelry Is This Kale-Leaf Necklace
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Getting-Dressed Trick Working Women Need
image Stuart Weitzman's Neon Shoes Are Out of This World
image How to Style Long Shorts for Spring
image
Stock Up on These Affordable Summer Dresses
image Even Anna Wintour Is Inspired by Meghan Markle
Street Style At The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1
The Best Street Style From Coachella 2019
image 13 Summer Boots to Trade Your Sandals For
image 11 Pairs of Work Pants That Pass the Style Test