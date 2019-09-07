image
Every Look From Kate Spade's Spring 2020 Show

The outfits I'd want to wear while plant shopping.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Nicola Glass of Kate Spade New York hosted her spring 2020 show in an intimate garden in New York City. Pink tables and chairs faced the runway, which showcased a variety of covetable trench coats, an olive leather dress (my favorite), and wearable suit sets that went beyond just a blazer and trouser. In addition to the usual crew of models, Glass incorporated women of all backgrounds into her show from Lyn Slater of Icon Accidental to actress Debi Mazar. The show, and the ensembles, can't be missed. Check out the entire spring collection ahead.

•••
image
