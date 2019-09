Fall hasn’t yet arrived and we’re already looking ahead to spring 2020. Designers are predicting next season’s hottest trends, from olive tones to the bandage top and blazer look, and making statements on the runway. With over a dozen shows on the New York Fashion Week schedule and thousands of outfits, you might not have time to see them all. We’ve provided the abridged version ahead by rounding up a few of our favorite looks from each show.