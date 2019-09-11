The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Every Look From Coach's Spring 2020 Runway Show

Leather outwear? Sign me up.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images

Stuart Vevers took over the High Line in NYC for Coach 1941's spring 2020 runway show on Tuesday afternoon. The creative director sent over 50 looks down the catwalk, showcasing a splendid cast of leather pieces and tops/tees featuring his idols like Barbra Streisand and Rob Lowe. Front row guests who took in the runway show included Michael B. Jordan, Elsa Hosk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Barbie Ferreira. Check out every outfit ahead.

image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
