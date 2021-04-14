A sign of becoming a functioning adult typically involves throwing your sneakers, sports bra, water bottle, top, and pants into a gym bag for that workout class after work, then carrying a separate bag that has your phone, laptop, tampons, and 500 other "just in case" items. But the only thing worse than schlepping a gym bag to the office is schlepping one that looks like you're on the way to your two-week sabbatical. (No, Susan, I'm just going to Rumble later.) As we begin to safely return to our offices and gyms, keep it light, cool, and casual with these stylish gym bags, ahead.