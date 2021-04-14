16 Gym Bags That Are Stylish Enough to Schlep to the Office
So close I can feel it!
By Rachel Epstein published
A sign of becoming a functioning adult typically involves throwing your sneakers, sports bra, water bottle, top, and pants into a gym bag for that workout class after work, then carrying a separate bag that has your phone, laptop, tampons, and 500 other "just in case" items. But the only thing worse than schlepping a gym bag to the office is schlepping one that looks like you're on the way to your two-week sabbatical. (No, Susan, I'm just going to Rumble later.) As we begin to safely return to our offices and gyms, keep it light, cool, and casual with these stylish gym bags, ahead.
Gaiam Everyday Yoga Tote
Yogis will appreciate Gaiam's lightweight yoga tote, which securely stores your mat (!!) and comes with a main compartment, plus two outer pockets.
Caraa Remus 2
Caraa Sport's leather duffel bag also doubles as an overnight bag. Come for the sleek design, stay for the luggage sleeve and convertable backpack straps.
CV x Every Mother Counts Jumbo Tote
Not only is this the chicest canvas gym tote around—30 percent of the purchase price will also be donated to Every Mother Counts.
WANT Les Essentiels Gowan Nylon Backpack
If you're more of a backpack kind of gal, WANT Les Essentiels' waterproof nylon backpack can fit a 13-inch laptop inside the main compartment, comes with multiple interior slip pockets, and has a clip flap closure.
Summer Fridays Self-Care Club Duffel Bag
Surprise! Beloved beauty brand Summer Fridays also makes a super cute limited-edition canvas duffel bag to throw your sneakers and workout clothes in for an afternoon gym sesh.
LeSportsac Gym Tote Bag
Keep it nice and simple with LeSportsac's multifunctional gym tote that has a hidden magnetic snap closure and an exterior back panel that allows a yoga mat to slide through.
Goodee Bassi Medi Market Tote
Depending on the day, Goodee's sustainable market tote is here for your groceries, your laptop, or your gym essentials—and that's the beauty of it.
Athleta Kinetic Gym Duffle
If not for the color alone, snag Athleta's kinetic gym duffle for the shoe storage lining, detachable crossbody strap, and zipper closures. It's the little things!
Herschel Supply Co. Sutton Duffle Mid-Volume NBA City
For NBA fans like myself who happen to be a Lakers, Clippers, Heat, Nets, or 76ers fan, Herschel Supply Co.'s NBA City duffle makes for a great debate conversation starter at the gym.
Off-White Nylon Commercial Tote
We like to call this the tote that also doubles as a gym bag. It's perfect for that weekend workout sesh followed by brunch with your girlfriends.
MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote
MZ Wallace's easy-to-clean Metro Tote, which also comes in a small and medium size, can fit a change of clothes, sneakers, boxing gloves, and a water bottle comfortably without struggling to close the zipper. Magic.
Boost Sports Gym Bag with Shoes Compartment
Sweaty gym clothes are every woman's worst enemy. Boost's top-rated gym bag comes with a wet pocket to throw in drenched items along with a separate compartment for your shoes so you don't have to worry about your clean towel touching the bottom of them. (Gross.)
Adidas Favorites Duffel Bag
If you're a light packer, Adidas' small mesh duffel bag comes with an interior sleeve to slide your laptop in and a detachable bag for your shoes. Talk about functional.
Lululemon On My Level Bag 19L
Lululemon's crossover bag has Meredith Blake written all over it, which is probably why it's so damn chic. The waterproof bag has a removable shoulder strap and an interior pouch for your water bottle...just make sure not to wash it!
STATE Bags Wellington Baby Bag
Translation for "baby bag:" Spacious, functional, and easily wipeable when your underarm sweat (sorry) inevitably soaks up the strap. Store your phone, wallet, and other belongings in the separate detachable pockets so you won't have to dig through your bag for your keys after class.
Away Travel The Everywhere Bag
Away's Everywhere Bag is meant for, well, everywhere. People who work in a less casual office space will appreciate the briefcase-like style if they're rushing straight to a meeting. Nobody will ever be able to tell what's inside.
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
How Prince William And Kate Middleton Protect Their Privacy At Kensington Palace
A simple trick keeps their living space out of view.
By Julie Tremaine
-
Subscription Boxes They'll Obsess Over
Basically a monthly box of joy.
By Alexis Gaskin
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla