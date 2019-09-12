Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak
Every Look From Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2020 Runway Show

There were plenty of standout gowns.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia looked to Oscar de la Renta's native home, the Dominican Republic, for inspiration in the spring 2020 collection. "We really wanted to tap into the house's Latin American roots," said Garcia to Vogue. The designers filled the runway space in The Cunard Building with palms and giant fruit baskets to set the vibe. The duo sent over fifty looks down the catwalk, ranging from patchwork floral dresses to barely-there chiffon dresses and glamorous gowns you know celebrities will scoop up in a hot second for red carpets. See all the nods to the DR in the runway looks, ahead.

