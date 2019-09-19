The Spring 2020 ready-to-wear runway was only Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee's second show for the brand, but he refused to be intimidated. Lee made his presence known not only with his critically acclaimed accessories—Lee is in his element when it comes to bags and shoes, and this collection was no exception—but with his bold but lightweight looks, from bright rain jackets to disco ball-inspired gowns. And that slouchy bag? A game-changer. See all the best looks, ahead.