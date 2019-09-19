image
Bottega Veneta's Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear Show Was Instantly Iconic

Even in Daniel Lee's bold collection, the accessories stood out.

By Bridget Burns and Jenny Hollander
Bottega Veneta - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

The Spring 2020 ready-to-wear runway was only Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee's second show for the brand, but he refused to be intimidated. Lee made his presence known not only with his critically acclaimed accessories—Lee is in his element when it comes to bags and shoes, and this collection was no exception—but with his bold but lightweight looks, from bright rain jackets to disco ball-inspired gowns. And that slouchy bag? A game-changer. See all the best looks, ahead.

