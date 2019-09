Creative director Jeremy Scott held nothing back when it came to Moschino's ready-to-wear Spring 2020 collection. Inspirations ranged from Pablo Picasso to opera to eye-poppingly bright color, with each look seemingly more bold and daring than the last. The models' darkly lined eyebrows and red matte lips allowed the designs themselves—whimsical, exuberant, and just plain fun—to shine. See all the looks, ahead.