Alessandro Michele made quite the statement when he opened his spring 2020 show with a group of models in utilitarian/normative clothes, including straitjackets. The looks were said to represent "how through fashion, power is exercised over life, to eliminate self-expression." After the models came out on the runway, which was made up of four moving walkways, the lights turned off and then on to reveal Michele's spring 2020 line up of 89 looks. The outfits weren't logo-fied in their usual manner, but more polished or "orgasmique," as the title of the collection was called. See what we mean, ahead.

