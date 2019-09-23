image
Every Outfit From Gucci's Spring 2020 Runway Show

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
EstropGetty Images

Alessandro Michele made quite the statement when he opened his spring 2020 show with a group of models in utilitarian/normative clothes, including straitjackets. The looks were said to represent "how through fashion, power is exercised over life, to eliminate self-expression." After the models came out on the runway, which was made up of four moving walkways, the lights turned off and then on to reveal Michele's spring 2020 line up of 89 looks. The outfits weren't logo-fied in their usual manner, but more polished or "orgasmique," as the title of the collection was called. See what we mean, ahead.

Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
1 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
29 of 90
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 90
