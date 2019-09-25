The Saint Laurent Spring 2020 Show Sparkled in the City of Lights

Anthony Vaccarello's spring 2020 show was a spectacle worth of the City of Lights. Set on a stage filled with dozens of synchronized light beams, Saint Laurent's collection of Le Smoking jackets, micro shorts, and prairie dresses hit the runway with the Eiffel Tower gleaming behind them. There were flowy, gold-embroidered dresses, silk button-downs that were either styled open to the navel or fastened at the neck with a pussy bow, and even a pair of denim Bermuda shorts. And in a moment of Paris Fashion Week magic, the light show dimmed, the music slowed, and then Stella Tennant appeared on the catwalk in a full sequin tuxedo suit, leading an army of models in sparkly attire—just as the Eiffel Tower started its on-the-hour sparkle show behind them. Naomi Campbell closed the show as the perfect finishing touch.

See the full Saint Laurent spring 2020 show ahead.

