She did her own makeup!
A little rain won't keep the fashion crowd away from Paris Fashion Week. Guests arrived to Dior as one of their first stops, where Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the spring 2020 collection. (You can see all her outfit creations here.) If you've ever wondered what it takes for a front row star to get ready for such a big show, we asked multi-hyphenate Aimee Song to reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets. Follow Song's journey prepping for the Dior runway show, ahead.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).
Starting my first day of Paris Fashion Week with Dior!
I only slept an hour because of jet lag and the excitement of the show...or both!
A makeup artist who was supposed to do my makeup canceled super last minute, so I had to do the glam on myself using some of the Dior products and actually loved the way my makeup turned out.
I kept everything simple with clean skin and kept the focus on my eyes using the Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner.
I finished up using Rouge Dior Ultra Care on my lips!
For every Dior show, I usually gear towards a dress because it's my Dior moment, but this season I wanted to go for something totally different…
I ended up choosing a denim-on-denim ensemble from Dior’s Cruise 2020 collection.
The forecast said it was supposed to be pouring yet it was only drizzling in the end, so everything worked out!
Arrived at Dior! Ready for the spring 2020 runway show.