A little rain won't keep the fashion crowd away from Paris Fashion Week. Guests arrived to Dior as one of their first stops, where Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the spring 2020 collection. (You can see all her outfit creations here.) If you've ever wondered what it takes for a front row star to get ready for such a big show, we asked multi-hyphenate Aimee Song to reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets. Follow Song's journey prepping for the Dior runway show, ahead.

•••

