The star of Hedi Slimane's show was a good ol' pair of jeans. (Out of the 63 runway looks for spring 2020, 24 focused on the denim bottoms; another three showcased denim skirts.) The boot-cut jeans were paired with lace blouses, oversize furry coats, suede jackets, and leather shirts. All the looks proved how versatile our beloved denim bottoms can be and why, despite new collections after collections, this staple can still be an instant runway hit. Outside of the jean ensembles, Slimane sent down dresses and skirts that echoed the '70s in Paris. Check out all the chic outfits, ahead.

