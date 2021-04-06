17 Jewelry Brands to Refresh Your Accessories Collection With
Get to know these new brands before everyone else discovers them.
By Andrea Zendejas , Katie Attardo published
Like wine, jewelry gets finer with age if properly cared for. Think of the British royal family, who swear by decades-old tiaras and jewels that are rich with history and still sparkle. Though we won't be borrowing from Queen E's private collection any time soon, we all dream of finding jewelry that will last us a lifetime. And a good place to start, whether you're looking to refresh your accessories collection or start anew, are the modern, fan-favorite brands that strive to make timeless and high-quality jewelry.
These newer, fresh labels need our support; they also allow us the chance to score something truly unique, a find that no one else will have and one we'll cherish forever. By the time everyone else discovers the brand, your jewelry piece will have already become a must-have. Whether you're looking for costume jewelry, eco-friendly stone necklaces, or dainty gold rings, we've pinpointed the new jewelry brands to have on your radar, ahead.
Jennifer DeMoro Chroma Illusion Pendant Necklace
The Colorful Jewelry
Launched in 2021, each of Jennifer DeMoro's pieces are colorful, light-hearted, and yet sophisticated. The Southern California-based designer embeds her "California cool" aesthetic into each of her pieces.
Stella and Haas Old English Initial Necklace
The Affordable Gold Jewlery
In 2019, female- and Black-owned brand Stella and Haas launched a line of everyday gold pieces that are perfect for layering or wearing alone.
Fry Powers Mixed Baroque Pearl Collar Necklace
The Playful Jewelry
New York-based jewelry brand Fry Powers launched last year, and every piece is a mood booster. Why? Every piece of the collection has a colorful and/or fun element, like the varying sizes of the pearls in this necklace.
Ana Luisa Mini Kinoko Marble Blue
The Sustainable Jewelry
Sustainable jewelry brand Ana Luisa makes both fashion-forward and timeless pieces. The jewelry is sustainable, too; all the pieces are made in limited batches using recycled materials. Bonus: The brand offers affordable price points. Our favorite piece? These hand-painted earrings.
Milamore Candy Sapphire Necklace
The Forever Jewelry
When designing his jewelry line, Milamore, George Inaki Root had his grandmother Milagros in mind. This New York-based brand is inspired by the designer's Japanese heritage and boasts pieces that include colorful stones, pearls, and zodiac gems.
Keane Twist Earrings
The Murano Jewelry
Keane, a New York City-based jewelry brand, is designed by Colin Lynch. Lynch brings his glass-blowing techniques to the masses through his wearable glass pieces.
Pacharee Alphabet Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace
The Statement Jewelry
Pacharee jewelry is the brainchild of Sophie Rogers, a Switzerland-based designer who was born and raised in Thailand. The designer's fascination with jewelry started at a young age; her father was a well-known jewelry wizard who invented cutting edge-stone techniques. Rogers loves the organic, raw look of pearls with stones, as evidenced by this necklace.
Esra Dandin Line Earrings With Pearls
The Organic Jewelry
Esra Dandin, a jewelry brand based in Istanbul, was created out of the designer's passion for timeless design. All of her pieces are simple but elegant; Dandin's jewelry is made with sterling silver pearls, natural stones, and wood.
Completedworks Crunched: A Tale of Abandoned Legal Strategies Gold-Plated Earrings
The Sculptural Jewelry
Anna Jewsbury founded Completedworks as a way to combine her love of history and politics into wearable art, like these sculptural earrings. All her pieces are handcrafted in London, and the brand is beloved by celebs like Alexa Chung, Emma Watson, and Naomie Harris.
MM Druck Marta Pinky Ring Vermeil
The Sleek Jewelry
MM Druck is an effortless yet bold jewelry brand. Molly Zimmerman, the designer, is inspired by modernist architecture, sculptures, and Scandinavian designs.
Sapir Bachar Silver Sun Earring
The Modern Jewlery
Sapir Bachar, a former textile designer for Proenza Schouler and Calvin Klein, founded her namesake jewelry brand in 2019. She was inspired by her personal collection and by the motion of draped fabrics. The jewelry is abstract and simple, yet very distinct and easily recognizable.
Cled In The Loop Hoops
The Eco-Friendly Jewelry
Cled, a sustainable jewelry brand, creates accessories made from upcycled and discarded resources like discarded glass. The glass is cleaned and melted away to form new and beautiful gems, like these earrings. As the saying goes: One man's trash is another man's treasure, and these earrings are most certainly treasures.
Sherman Field Barre Ring
The Timeless Jewelry
Sherman Field, once a London-based high-end clothing brand, has been relaunched as a fine jewelry label by Danielle Sherman, the granddaughter of the founders. Danielle was previously a co-founder of The Row and held positions at both Alexander Wang and Edun. When it comes to making jewelry, she designs with an artistic eye pieces that will last a lifetime.
Chérie Shaker Hoop
The Boho Jewlery
Hailing from LA, Chérie carries both contemporary and fine pieces that are perfect for everyday. Each piece makes a statement but isn't too trendy.
DEMARSON Icon Drop Hoop Earrings
The Edgy Jewelry
New York-based jewelry brand Demarson is ideal for the modern, eclectic woman on the move.
Epifene Gold-Plated Over Stainless Steel Chain
The Gold Statement Jewlery
Founded in 2018 by two friends, Épifenē makes gold statement pieces that are perfect for day or night.
Short and Suite Chunky Gem Ring
The Stone Jewelry
Short & Suite, which launched in 2020, aims to bring customers eye-catching jewelry that is also affordable. The collection is comprised of simple, colorful stone jewelry.
Andrea Zendejas is the accessories editor for the Hearst Fashion Group, who loves all accessories, but especially jewelry.
