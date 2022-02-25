We can throw out the names of the top female supermodels in our sleep, but who are the equivalents of Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell in the men's modeling world? That would be the likes of Sean O'Pry and David Gandy, who once humbly dismissed his supermodel title, saying, "I would sort of just rather be called at the top of the game."

Our list of top male models doesn't stop with those two, though. There are plenty of men out there, of all ages, that have achieved the highly coveted status as a top model. From their faces to chiseled abs on the runway, we just can't seem to look away. Get acquainted with the most famous male models to date, ahead.