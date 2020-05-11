The Shirtdress You'll Wear All Season

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

While it was originally inspired by a classic menswear shirt, the shirtdress is in fact very feminine and ladylike. It's also the perfect dress to for those days when you don't know what to wear or don't have time to be bothered with putting together a tricky outfit. You will always look polished in a shirtdress. Whether is crisp and white, printed, or brightly colored, we love seeing how different people style this closet staple (and pay special attention when Meghan Markle steps out in one as well). It's polished enough for a day at the office, but you can also wear it over a bathing suit open as a beach cover-up. That's versatility! Pick your favorite and get busy enjoying the easiest summer look.

The Weekend Warrior 1.H&M Denim Shirt Dress $39.99 at hm.com A denim chambray shirtdress will be your go-to weekend look this summer.

The Classic 2.Everlane The Cotton Shirtdress - White $80.00 at everlane.com The original throw-it-on-and-don't-think twice, classic shirtdress.

The Starter Pick 3.A New Day Women's Long Sleeve Collared Shirtdress $17.09 at target.com Our most affordable option, this shirtdress is a perfect option if you are trying out the shape for the first time!

The Show-Off 4.Wilfred Button-front midi dress $148.00 at aritzia.com Dare we say it, this shirtdress is sort of sexy! We love the classic button-front style with a bit of leg.

The Wild One 5.Mango Printed shirt dress $49.99 at mango.com The leopard print midi skirt trend might still be going strong but you're cooler than that, you've moved on to the zebra print shirtdress!

The Ladylike Option 6.COURT & ROWE Floral Print Long Sleeve Shirtdress $51.60at nordstrom.com A very feminine shirtdress option, we love the ruffled hem and floral print.

The Seasonless Shirtdress 7.TOPSHOP oral Print Long Sleeve Maxi Shirtdress $26.24 at nordstrom.com A shirtdress works no matter what the season. This dark floral print will work well in the spring and the fall.

The Sweetest Thing 8.Derek Lam 10 Crosby Satina Sleeveless Shirt Dress $158.00 at shopbop.com A sleeveless mini shirtdress is too sweet and charming to overlook.

The Investment 9.Vince Belted Shirt Dress $395.00 at vince.com This creme shirtdress looks so luxurious. We love how it's styled with a slouchy boot. You can wear it with a sandal during the summer too!

The Twist 10.Victoria Beckham Striped Shirt Dress with Tie $117.00 at shopbop.com We love the obi style waist tie of this shirtdress.

