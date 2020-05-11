The Shirtdress You'll Wear All Season
Refresh your wardrobe with a single item.
By Aya Kanai published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
While it was originally inspired by a classic menswear shirt, the shirtdress is in fact very feminine and ladylike. It's also the perfect dress to for those days when you don't know what to wear or don't have time to be bothered with putting together a tricky outfit. You will always look polished in a shirtdress. Whether is crisp and white, printed, or brightly colored, we love seeing how different people style this closet staple (and pay special attention when Meghan Markle steps out in one as well). It's polished enough for a day at the office, but you can also wear it over a bathing suit open as a beach cover-up. That's versatility! Pick your favorite and get busy enjoying the easiest summer look.
1.H&M Denim Shirt Dress
A denim chambray shirtdress will be your go-to weekend look this summer.
2.Everlane The Cotton Shirtdress - White
The original throw-it-on-and-don't-think twice, classic shirtdress.
3.A New Day Women's Long Sleeve Collared Shirtdress
Our most affordable option, this shirtdress is a perfect option if you are trying out the shape for the first time!
4.Wilfred Button-front midi dress
Dare we say it, this shirtdress is sort of sexy! We love the classic button-front style with a bit of leg.
5.Mango Printed shirt dress
The leopard print midi skirt trend might still be going strong but you're cooler than that, you've moved on to the zebra print shirtdress!
6.COURT & ROWE Floral Print Long Sleeve Shirtdress
A very feminine shirtdress option, we love the ruffled hem and floral print.
7.TOPSHOP oral Print Long Sleeve Maxi Shirtdress
A shirtdress works no matter what the season. This dark floral print will work well in the spring and the fall.
8.Derek Lam 10 Crosby Satina Sleeveless Shirt Dress
A sleeveless mini shirtdress is too sweet and charming to overlook.
9.Vince Belted Shirt Dress
This creme shirtdress looks so luxurious. We love how it's styled with a slouchy boot. You can wear it with a sandal during the summer too!
10.Victoria Beckham Striped Shirt Dress with Tie
We love the obi style waist tie of this shirtdress.
