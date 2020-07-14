10 Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot redefined traveling in style as she headed to the airport in this all-black look. She paired her short skirt with an edgy patent leather coat and a leather newsboy cap. The style icon and sex symbol is famous for her floppy hats, mini skirts, sundresses, and barely-there bikinis; she also inspired the "Bardot neckline," which is an off-the-shoulder cut. So, if you've ever worn an off-the-shoulder top or dress, you've been inspired by Brigitte Bardot.

1. The Frankie shop coat, $149; 2. Everlane turtleneck, $35; 3. Brixton cap, $91; 4. Stuart Weitzman boots, $695; 5. Maje skirt, $121; 6. Wolford sheer tights, $49.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

