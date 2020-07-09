Today's Top Stories
1
Kim Wall Was So Much More Than a Headline
2
10 Bikinis to Put on Your Summer Wish List
3
The Eternal Question: Should You Get Bangs?
4
On Becoming a Doctor During Two Epidemics
5
Meghan Markle to Speak at a Gender Equality Summit

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Lululemon's Warehouse Sale Has So Many Good Finds

You can never have too many pairs of leggings!

By Kelsey Mulvey
lululemon sale
Lululemon

Looking for a mid-week pick-me-up? Right now, Lululemon is hosting a huge warehouse sale, where you can score steep discounts on the brand's popular leggings, sports bras, and so much more. Sure, Lululemon regularly has good deals in its "We Made Too Much" section, but it rarely has a sale of this caliber. Let's be honest: You knew you were going to buy more leggings eventually (I'm right there with you), so you might as well take full advantage of Lululemon's sale. The catch? The bestsellers are selling out fast, so start shopping our favorite picks from the sale, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Nulu 28"Align Pants
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$98
$79

You can never have too many pairs of leggings. With a buttery soft fabric and four-way stretch, this style is perfect for your next virtual yoga class. (Or lounging in front of the TV if that's more your speed these days.) 

2 On the Fly 25" Woven 7/8 Pants
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$118
$69—$79

Looking for a pair of no-fuss pants that feel somewhat fancy? Lululemon has you covered. With a wrinkle-resistant fabric and drawstring waist, this option bridges the gap between style and comfort. 

3 15L On My Level Tote
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$128
$69

Pro tip: Buy this tote on sale now, and you'll have a brand-new gym bag when you can return to your favorite cycling studio. 

4 Tuck & Gather Pullover
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$98
$69

Whether you want to get a head start on your fall shopping or need a cozy layer to wear in your air-conditioned apartment, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this pullover. Plus, the knotted detailing gives this top a stylish edge. 

5 Up For It Bra
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$79
$29

Nowadays, wearing a real bra is out of the question. (I mean, who wants to be poked and prodded by wires while they're Netflix and chilling?) Fortunately, Lululemon's Up For It bra offers plenty of support sans wires.

6 19oz Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$38
$19

Summer's officially here, which means it's more important than ever to stay hydrated. Not only does Lululemon's water bottle look good, but it can also keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. The perfect summer accessory.  

7 Brunch and Back Dress
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$118
$69

Take your love of Lululemon outside of the gym (or, okay, off the couch) with this simple dress. Equal parts stylish and comfortable, you're bound to wear this dress all summer long. 

8 6" Wunder Train High-Rise Shorts
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$58
$39

The biker short trend isn't leaving anytime soon, so you might as well stock up on a few new pairs. Lululemon's Wunder Train shorts have a high-rise fit, so you won't have to worry about them riding down mid-workout.

9 23" Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Roll Down Pants
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$88
$49—$69

If you want to give your basic black leggings a rest, feast your eyes on this fun pattern. With plenty of styles to choose from—and a sweet, scalloped hemline—these leggings will be getting plenty of compliments in your virtual workout class. 

10 Full Day Ahead Shirt
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$98
$19—$29

Need a new top for Zoom meetings? This button-down is on sale for $20 (!). 

11 Let it Flourish Ankle Socks
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$18
$9

Now's a good time to stock up on the basics, like comfortable, breathable socks. 

12 Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Crew
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$68
$49

Keep your cool this summer with Lululemon's Swiftly Tech shirt. This lightweight options features subtle mesh paneling and moisture-wicking fabric, which will come in handy when you break a sweat.

13 25" In Movement Exerlux Tights
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$98
$59—$69

If you want to bring that cooling technology to the bottom half of your body, check out Lululemon's In Movement tights. This breathable pair wicks away moisture and dries quickly. Bring it on, heat wave. 

14 Carry Onwards Mat Travel
Lululemon
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$88
$49

Thanks to Lululemon's compact yoga mat, you can get your flow on anytime, anywhere. Namaste.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Your Fave Designers Are On Sale at The Outnet
Shop OV's Sale In Honor of the Long Weekend
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to Buy From Missoma's Jewelry Sale
What to Buy From Nike's Activewear Sale Right Now
What to Buy From Ulta's Epic Summer Sale
Kate Middleton's Fave Sneakers Are On Sale for $35
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are On Sale
Meghan Markle's Favorite Exfoliator Is On Sale
Nordstrom's Clearance Sale Has So Many Good Finds
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are 50 Percent Off