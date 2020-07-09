Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Lululemon's Warehouse Sale Has So Many Good Finds
You can never have too many pairs of leggings!
Looking for a mid-week pick-me-up? Right now, Lululemon is hosting a huge warehouse sale, where you can score steep discounts on the brand's popular leggings, sports bras, and so much more. Sure, Lululemon regularly has good deals in its "We Made Too Much" section, but it rarely has a sale of this caliber. Let's be honest: You knew you were going to buy more leggings eventually (I'm right there with you), so you might as well take full advantage of Lululemon's sale. The catch? The bestsellers are selling out fast, so start shopping our favorite picks from the sale, below.
$98
$79
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. With a buttery soft fabric and four-way stretch, this style is perfect for your next virtual yoga class. (Or lounging in front of the TV if that's more your speed these days.)
$118
$69—$79
Looking for a pair of no-fuss pants that feel somewhat fancy? Lululemon has you covered. With a wrinkle-resistant fabric and drawstring waist, this option bridges the gap between style and comfort.
$128
$69
Pro tip: Buy this tote on sale now, and you'll have a brand-new gym bag when you can return to your favorite cycling studio.
$98
$69
Whether you want to get a head start on your fall shopping or need a cozy layer to wear in your air-conditioned apartment, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this pullover. Plus, the knotted detailing gives this top a stylish edge.
$79
$29
Nowadays, wearing a real bra is out of the question. (I mean, who wants to be poked and prodded by wires while they're Netflix and chilling?) Fortunately, Lululemon's Up For It bra offers plenty of support sans wires.
$38
$19
Summer's officially here, which means it's more important than ever to stay hydrated. Not only does Lululemon's water bottle look good, but it can also keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. The perfect summer accessory.
$118
$69
Take your love of Lululemon outside of the gym (or, okay, off the couch) with this simple dress. Equal parts stylish and comfortable, you're bound to wear this dress all summer long.
$58
$39
The biker short trend isn't leaving anytime soon, so you might as well stock up on a few new pairs. Lululemon's Wunder Train shorts have a high-rise fit, so you won't have to worry about them riding down mid-workout.
$88$49—$69
If you want to give your basic black leggings a rest, feast your eyes on this fun pattern. With plenty of styles to choose from—and a sweet, scalloped hemline—these leggings will be getting plenty of compliments in your virtual workout class.
$98
$19—$29
Need a new top for Zoom meetings? This button-down is on sale for $20 (!).
$18
$9
Now's a good time to stock up on the basics, like comfortable, breathable socks.
$68
$49
Keep your cool this summer with Lululemon's Swiftly Tech shirt. This lightweight options features subtle mesh paneling and moisture-wicking fabric, which will come in handy when you break a sweat.
$98
$59—$69
If you want to bring that cooling technology to the bottom half of your body, check out Lululemon's In Movement tights. This breathable pair wicks away moisture and dries quickly. Bring it on, heat wave.
$88
$49
Thanks to Lululemon's compact yoga mat, you can get your flow on anytime, anywhere. Namaste.
