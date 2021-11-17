29 Snow Boots That Serve Both Fashion and Function
We did the searching for you.
Snow boots can be a hit-or-miss shoe. Often, you have to pick between a chunky, heavy pair that'll help your feet survive the slopes or opt for a stylish heeled boot with zero cushion and zero weather protection. (Have you ever arrived home with toes numb from the cold? It's the worst.) But we're here to tell you that this winter, and for all future winters, you don't have to sacrifice comfort in the name of style. It is possible to find a winter boot or snow boot that's not just chic enough for the slopes, but warm, waterproof, and versatile enough to be worn year-round. Since finding a pair of cute snow boots does take a little bit of digging, we went ahead and hunted for you. Ahead, 29 pairs of boots that fit the fashion and function bill.
Bogs Arcata Insulated Waterproof Snow Boot
These fur-lined, rugged-looking black snow boots from Bogs feature a textured sole for slip-free protection.
Madewell The Lace-Up Lugsole Rain Boot
Layer a pair of warm socks (or two) under this otherwise simple and easy-to-style pair of waterproof boots from Madewell to make them warm enough for chilly winter weather.
Free People Polar Queen Faux Fur Boots
These fuzzy boots from Free People have a cushy insole and a stacked rubberized sole, which means they make your feet feel just as cozy as they look.
STQ Insulated Winter Snow Boots
The plaid fabric on the exterior gives this pair of boots from STQ a rustic, gone-camping look. Now you can look like you're an outdoorsy person, even if you're not.
Blondo Devin Waterproof Bootie
These black booties from Blondo are covered in trendy sherpa accents and feature a zipper on the side so you can easily slide them on.
The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
These boots from The North Face look (and feel) like pillows for your feet. They're fully insulated and feature The North Face's signature, super-comfy OrthoLite footbed.
Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
You trust Columbia with your winter jackets, so why wouldn't they also make an amazingly warm pair of snow-proof boots for you to wear this year? This pair of quilted black boots is available in 10 other colorways if you're looking to diversify your footwear collection this winter.
adidas by Stella McCartney Asmc Cold.Rdy Sneakers Winter Boots
This sporty pair of rubberized booties from adidas by Stella McCartney are outfitted with technical pull tabs for a super snug fit all season long.
Circus by Sam Edelman Indy Snow Boot
A warm and cozy pair of winter boots that retail for only $57? Sign me up!
Kamik Sienna 2 Boot
Designed with cold, wet weather in mind, this pair of boots from Kamik is comfortable down to -47 degrees outside—not that I think it will ever get to be that cold outside.
Larroude Vail Boots
If you're looking for a pair of cold-weather-approved boots that have a little *spice,* consider this pair from Instagram-approved brand, Larroude. These look cute, but the sherpa lining and outer details will make your feet feel toasty warm.
UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
These grey boots from UGG are coated with DryTech waterproof finish go ahead—slosh around in those puddles this winter. They're also lined with plush UGGpure, a textile made from wool but that feels just like the shearling that UGG fans know and love.
Tommy Hilfiger Rainah Snow Boot
This top-rated pair of winter boots from Tommy Hilfiger deserve a spot in your winter shoe wardrobe. They're affordable at only $55, come in a versatile black hue, and have a timeless duck boot-style silhouette.
Tundra Boots Sara Boot
This glossy pair of boots from Tundra Boots are like a snow-proofed version of your favorite knee-high rain boots. The rubber outsoles mean that you won't slip and slide around the sidewalk, and the faux-fur trim and lining add some extra warmth.
MOON BOOT High Nylon Boot
Like the moon shoes you had as a kid, but fashionable. The nylon outer finish will literally repel water as soon as it hits these boots from MOON BOOT.
Vans Standard Mid MTE
Yes, your favorite sneaker brand makes waterproof boots now, too. This pair of Vans is unlike any other pair you've seen from the brand in the past, I guarantee it.
Ganni Fur City Faux Shearling Lined Chelsea Boot
Ganni's bestselling Chelsea boot gets an upgrade for winter 2021 courtesy of a fuzzy shearling lining for added warmth.
Sperry Saltwater Puff Water Resistant Duck Boot
Meet the updated version of Sperry's famous Duck Boot. This deep red hue is a much-needed change to the classic style—but the waterproof quality is still very much there.
BERNARDO Wiley Waterproof Rain Boot
Sick of wearing all-black footwear this winter? Try this olive-green pair of boots from Bernardo. The brightly-colored laces add another pop of color.
L.L.Bean Mountain Lodge Fleece Collar Insulated Boot
L.L Bean knows how to make a rustic-feeling all-weather boot, and this pair is proof. The plush inner lining and rubberized sole mean business this winter.
Cougar Original Pillow Waterproof Boot
Cougar designed this pair of quilted booties with your feet in mind. They've been weather tested to keep you warm even when the temperatures reach -22°F, and are outfitted with a sole that actually prevents you from slipping.
Zara Rubberized Lace-Up Boots
These chunky rubber boots from Zara are the fashion girl's answer to the snow boot debate. The sleek cream color will pop against your next all-black outfit.
Timberland Premium Leather and Fabric Puffer Waterproof Boot
This pair of two-toned boots from Timberland have an EVA foam footbed for added comfort as you trudge around in the snow all day long.
Rossignol Apres-Ski Flatform Boots
The Fashion Apres-Ski Boot
With a name like "apres ski flatform boot," this footwear is meant to take you up and down the mountain in style. For under $150, we'll purchase immediately for the winter-sports lover in our lives.
Hunter Original Insulated Tall Snow Boots
The Tall Insulated Boot
This water-resistant boot can be worn in temperatures as low as -7 degrees Fahrenheit. Need we say more? Add to cart asap.
BOGS Sweetpea Waterproof Winter Bootie
The Ankle Bootie
For those who worry that chunky snow boots aren't the most flattering for their legs, opt for ankle booties instead. This waterproof pair has a plush faux fur interior and a sweat-wicking footbed.
Dream Paris Black Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots
The Budget-Friendly Pair
This budget-friendly boot is perfect for those who can't stand the thought of spending money on a pair of shoes that will only be worn for four months out of the year. The boot features a durable EVA rubber outsole with tread design and has a soft faux fur lining and insole for comfort.
Dr. Martens 1460 Kolbert Wintergrip
The Snow Boot for City Dwellers
City dwellers might not need a heavy duty snow boot like those who live in the more suburban areas, so opt for these cozy leather Dr. Martens. They'll still protect you against the salted and icy streets, but look more fashion-forward thanks to the faux fur lining, which is revealed when you fold down the shaft.
Sorel Joan Of Arctic Next Lite Boots
The Minimalist Pair
You have enough black ankle boots to last you through the season and are in search of a gray shoe. Consider this an optimal pick since the snow boot is water-resistant, has a traction rubber sole, and is blessed with both a micro fleece lining and shearling trim.
