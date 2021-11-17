Snow boots can be a hit-or-miss shoe. Often, you have to pick between a chunky, heavy pair that'll help your feet survive the slopes or opt for a stylish heeled boot with zero cushion and zero weather protection. (Have you ever arrived home with toes numb from the cold? It's the worst.) But we're here to tell you that this winter, and for all future winters, you don't have to sacrifice comfort in the name of style. It is possible to find a winter boot or snow boot that's not just chic enough for the slopes, but warm, waterproof, and versatile enough to be worn year-round. Since finding a pair of cute snow boots does take a little bit of digging, we went ahead and hunted for you. Ahead, 29 pairs of boots that fit the fashion and function bill.