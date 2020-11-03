The 35 Best Gifts for Him In 2022
From the extra to the everyday.
By Sara Holzman published
We get it—as gift-giving season draws near, you're feeling a little stressed. Playing detective can be a tiresome game, especially when all of your leads fall under the category of "things he's already bought himself on Amazon." But don't give up and buy him another sweater just yet. Whoever said it was the thought that counts was obviously on the receiving end of a few crummy gifts, but impressing him—yes, even the guy who has it all—is possible with a little help from your friends (us). Keep on scrolling to find the winning gift for him.
Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
These noise-canceling headphones are the coolest way to drown out background noise while he's working from home.
Philips Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
Help him maintain his pearly white smile with this super-smart electric toothbrush. Once he downloads the corresponding app, it'll enable sensors that provide real-time feedback during brushing. Bonus: It comes with an extra toothbrush head for you!
Prada Saffiano Leather Bolo Tie
If he's just not a collar and tie kinda guy, consider gifting him a cool leather bolo tie from Prada's menswear line.
Theragun Theragun Elite
Traditional massages are a little tricky at the moment, but this hand held device will aid in both stress and workout recovery.
Audio-Technica Audio-Technica Direct-Drive Turntable
Analog is where it's at, and this turntable gets rave reviews from the music community.
Slow Up Slow Up Sampler
If you know a busy guy with an appetite that won't quit, gift him a sampler pack of these fresh snack bars that come in unconventional flavors like red pepper pesto and Calabrian chili lemon.
Barbara Sturm Men's Discovery Kit
Specially formulated for men’s skin needs, this discovery kit will help him achieve amazing skin thanks to a comprehensive skincare regimen that he won't be able to live without.
Logitech Flight Simulator
He can learn to fly the friendly skies in the comfort of his own home with this ultra-realistic flight simulator system.
Henry Mask Reusable Masks in a 4 Pack
Get him a subscribe to receive 4 new masks every month. Their washable and reusable to boot.
Happy Socks Retro Stripe Socks
These retro allover striped socks will look oh-so stylish peaking out from his low top sneakers.
Mother Denim Round Flask
No flask? No problem. Mother's here to help.
A&A Wooden Chess & Checkers Set
This two-for-one wooden chess and checkers set is foldable, so he can brush up on his skills wherever he may be.
Tod's Passport Holder
This sleek green leather passport holder will keep all of his important paperwork, bills, and identification in one stylish place.
Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace Bourbon
When in doubt, a nice bottle of whisky never fails.
Better Off Alone Travel Kit
This 100% cotton travel kit comes with a face and eye mask, a pillow case, a removable blanket cover, and a seat cover, so he's sure to get some quality shut eye on his next long haul flight.
Chantecaille Oud Fumé
Formulated with warm, organic ingredients like thyme, Sandalwood and Patchouli, a spritz on the wrist or neck will keep him smelling fresh and fabulous all day long.
The North Face Camp Travel Cannister Toiletry Bag
This rugged toiletry bag will keep all of his grooming essentials in one place. It's the perfect travel companion for a staycation or weekend getaway.
brompton Brompton Bike
Handmade in London, this upright steel frame bike will be his new mode of transportation. Thanks to its unique folding capabilities, the bike also transforms into a compact unit for maximum portability and storage.
Lululemon ABC Pant Classic
Designed for guys on the move, this comfy 'ABC' pant is a no- brainer swap for his everyday jeans.
Uashmama Carry One Bag
For daily market runs or even as a cool briefcase alternative, gift him this durable reusable bag made from 100 percent recycled paper. It's machine washable, too.
AESOP Home Kit
He'll be the host with the most when you give him this gift set complete with home spray, Aesop's signature hand soap, and a bathroom deodoriser to boot.
Orolay Orolay Windproof Down Jacket
Lucky for him, that bestselling "Amazon jacket" also has a version for the guys to rock.
Momentous Brain Drive
Staying sharp is easy with this clean daily supplement that promotes focus, positivity, and motivation.
Masterclass Tony Hawk Teaches Skateboarding
If learning to skateboard has always been on his bucket list, he can now learn from the master himself with a subscription to Tony Hawk's class.
PENDLETON Harding Zip Cardigan
Gift him this rugged vintage cardigan just in time for sweater weather.
Hurom Easy Clean Slow Juicer
This super-easy-to-clean juicing machine is the one for him. He'll be able to whip up a variety of vitamin-filled juices in five minutes flat.
Marquis By Waterford Glasses, Set of 4
If he's still sipping whiskey out of his college coffee mugs, this set of crystal double glasses is an overdue gift for him.
Wiley The Dogfish Head Book: 25 Years of Off-Centered Adventures
In his new book, Dogfish Head creator and craft beer royalty Sam Calagione waxes poetic about his days as a pioneer in the craft beer industry. For beer adventurists: Take him up to the Dogfish Head brewery in Delaware for a sneak peak tasting of their newest (not yet released) oat-based Hazy-O! brew.
Aether Apparel AETHER Moto Boot
Grab him a pair of these functional (but oh-so fashionable) moto boots for fall. For winter, help him invest in some of the brand's awesome ski gear.
Smallhold Lion's Mane Grow Kit
For the quirky herbivore-loving guy in your life: a home-grown mushroom kit will not only be a satisfying new hobby, but may may result in some tasty new meals. All he'll need is water, some natural light, and an area with decent airflow.
Refried Apparel Chicago Cubs Duffle Bag
Get your baseball-loving beau a duffle bag he can feel good about. This repurposed carryall is made from upcycled fabrics sourced from unsold inventory.
Soul Cycle x Variis SoulCycle at-home bike.
Home workouts just got a whole lot better. Give the cycling devotee his own at-home Soul Cycle bike that comes with Netflix and Disney + for days he wants to free ride.
Soul by SoulCycle The Soul-From-Anywhere Kit
As an add-on, this 3 piece-kit allows him to hop on a bike anywhere or buy him a monthly subscription to the Variis app that offers loads of classes including Soul Cycle, Rumbl, and Pure Yoga.
Highline Wellness CBD Gummies
These all-natural CBD gummies will help him stay calm and sleep better, so he wakes up his best and brightest self.
Tourists Welcome TOURISTS Hotel, North Adams
Hiking lovers will love a surprise booking at Tourists, the ideal base camp for a day spent exploring the Appalachian Trail. The trail head is located in the back of this cool Berkshires hotel, built in tribute to American roadside motor lodges.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
