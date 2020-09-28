In the iconic words of House Stark, winter is coming. Fall might have just started (sorry!) but, before you know it, you'll need to bundle up with a hat, scarf, and a comfy winter jacket. If you need to order a new coat, you're in luck: Orolay just released a bunch of new styles.

If Orolay doesn't ring any bells, it's the same brand that brought you the "Amazon Jacket." This viral style is the holy trifecta of jackets: It's stylish, functional, and affordable. Recently, Orolay reimagined the popular coat with Made with 90 percent duck fill, this jacket will keep you warm without veering into Michelin Man territory. There's also six spacious pockets, offering ample room to hold your phone, keys, and mask.

The newest iteration also has a plush, fleece exterior, but don't worry: It's wind-proof and water-resistant, so it'll still look good during an intense blizzard. And, just like the OG coat, is also pretty affordable. With the price will vary by size and color, you can walk away with a great option for $120—that's cheaper than most snow boots.

Why stop there? Orolay has also added trendy down jackets, , and to its inventory as well. Regardless of your personal taste, you're bound to find an option that will suit your style.

