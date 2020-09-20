@Zendaya
2020 has been a year like no other. Naturally, award season will follow suit with no official Emmys red carpet this year. Aside from being completely virtual, the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will feature celebrities dressed up (and down!) from their homes to celebrate the best in television. See what your favorite celebs from Zendaya to Kerry Washington are wearing to the virtual Emmys, below.
Zendaya
In Christopher John Rogers dress and Bulgari jewelry
Zendaya
In custom Giorgio Armani Prive dress and Bulgari jewelry
Jameela Jamil
In Markarian NYC "Lost My Heart" ombre sequin coat dress
Regina King
In Schiaparelli and Phenomenal Breonna Taylor "Say Her Name" T-shirt
Regina King
In Schiaparelli Haute Couture
H.E.R.
In Vera Wang dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Sheryl Jones jewelry
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Alexandre Vauthier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Cynthia Erivo
In Versace dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Yara Shahidi
In Prada dress and Cartier jewelry
Kerry Washington
In Oscar de la Renta dress, Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry
Laverne Cox
In Azzi & Osta dress, Anabela Chan jewelry, and Ruthie Davis shoes
Octavia Spencer
In Tadashi Shoji dress, Vrai earrings, and Sophie Ratner Fine Jewlery necklace
Yvonne Orji
In Azzi & Osta dress, David Yurman jewelry, and Louboutin shoes
Issa Rae
In Sergio Hudson dress and Forevermark jewelry
Robin Thede
In Christian Siriano dress, Jennifer Fisher rings, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Misho earrings
Holland Taylor
In Prada dress and Irene Neuwirth jewelry
Catherine O'Hara
In Valentino dress and David Yurman jewelry
Jeremy Pope
In Louis Vuitton, Omega jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes
