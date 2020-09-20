View this post on Instagram

No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️