The Best Virtual Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Emmys

It's Zendaya's world, we're just living in it.

By Rachel Epstein
zendaya emmys
@Zendaya

2020 has been a year like no other. Naturally, award season will follow suit with no official Emmys red carpet this year. Aside from being completely virtual, the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will feature celebrities dressed up (and down!) from their homes to celebrate the best in television. See what your favorite celebs from Zendaya to Kerry Washington are wearing to the virtual Emmys, below.

1 Zendaya

In Christopher John Rogers dress and Bulgari jewelry

2 Zendaya

In custom Giorgio Armani Prive dress and Bulgari jewelry

3 Jameela Jamil

In Markarian NYC "Lost My Heart" ombre sequin coat dress

4 Regina King
emmys
Courtesy

In Schiaparelli and Phenomenal Breonna Taylor "Say Her Name" T-shirt

5 Regina King

In Schiaparelli Haute Couture

6 H.E.R.

In Vera Wang dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Sheryl Jones jewelry

7 Tracee Ellis Ross

In Alexandre Vauthier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry

8 Cynthia Erivo
View this post on Instagram

CYNTHIA 💙💚💛💜🤎🧡 #Emmys2020

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden) on

In Versace dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

9 Yara Shahidi

In Prada dress and Cartier jewelry

10 Kerry Washington

In Oscar de la Renta dress, Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry

11 Reese Witherspoon

In Louis Vuitton dress

12 Laverne Cox

In Azzi & Osta dress, Anabela Chan jewelry, and Ruthie Davis shoes

13 Octavia Spencer

In Tadashi Shoji dress, Vrai earrings, and Sophie Ratner Fine Jewlery necklace

14 Sterling K. Brown

In Bulgari

15 Yvonne Orji

In Azzi & Osta dress, David Yurman jewelry, and Louboutin shoes

16 Issa Rae

In Sergio Hudson dress and Forevermark jewelry

17 Paul Mescal

In Louis Vuitton

18 Robin Thede

In Christian Siriano dress, Jennifer Fisher rings, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Misho earrings

19 Holland Taylor
View this post on Instagram

💙 HOLLAND 💙

A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

In Prada dress and Irene Neuwirth jewelry

20 Dan Levy

In Thom Browne

21 Catherine O'Hara

In Valentino dress and David Yurman jewelry

22 Annie Murphy

In Valentino

23 Eugene Levy

In Dior

24 Jeremy Pope
View this post on Instagram

Emmys 2020 wassup

A post shared by POPE (@jeremypope) on

In Louis Vuitton, Omega jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes

25 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

In Louis Vuitton

26 Rachel Brosnahan
emmys 2020
Courtesy

In Roger Vivier shoes

