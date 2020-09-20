Seeing your favorite actors and actresses get recognized for their talents can make anyone's heart flutter with excitement. Also in the category of making my heart flutter: celebrities on the red carpet. However, according to Variety, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on September 20, will not have a IRL red carpet. This is part of the many changes the award show made to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of the traditional red carpet, the big plan is to have professional cameras in as many as 140 locations. That way, all of the nominees will be live for the show instead of using pre-recorded videos.

"We're not trying to make the Zoomies, we're trying to make the Emmys," Ian Stewart, president of the company producing this year's Emmy awards, told Variety. "They might be at home, they might be in the garden, might be in a hotel, they might be standing on the side of the street. It doesn't really matter, wherever they feel comfortable. But we want to bring every nominee that we can logistically, live into the show."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Other entertainment outlets like E!, PEOPLE , and Entertainment Weekly will be hosting their own versions of the red carpet this year virtually. This means that celebrities will be popping up via video chat, answering questions from the program's hosts (some even from the fans!). You can watch E!'s content through your cable provider or eonline.com, and for PEOPLE and EW, you can stream on PEOPLE TV, PEOPLE.com, EW.com.

The schedule will look a little something like this:

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: 4:30-6:00 PM ET/1:30-3:00 PM PT

4:30-6:00 PM ET/1:30-3:00 PM PT Live From E!: 6:00-8:00 PM ET/3:00-5:00 PM PT

6:00-8:00 PM ET/3:00-5:00 PM PT PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: At Home!: 7:00-8:00 PM ET/4:00-5:00 PM PT

Additional changes to the 2020 Emmys include the show taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles rather than the Microsoft Theatre. As you may have predicted, it won't have a live audience either. But while the idea of seeing a range of breathtaking outfits is slim, some nominees are still going to go all out. Zendaya recently announced that she plans to dress to impress, and I'm very thankful for that!

"I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It'll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet."

The award show's executive producers, along with Kimmel, have stated that the event's dress code isn't the usual black-tie affair, and people can wear whatever they please.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" read the official statement on the dress code. "If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the U.K. and it's 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort—where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear, etc."

Will the night be filled with pajamas or gorgeous gowns? Either way, I'm here for it.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io