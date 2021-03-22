Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

On the hunt for a dress that will never, I repeat never, go out of style? Look no further than the wrap dress. While this wardrobe staple has been around for close to a century, Diane von Furstenberg reinvented it in the '70s, creating a dress that embodied simplicity and sexiness while also feeling uncomplicated and functional. When the designer landed the cover of Newsweek in 1976 wearing one of her iconic creations, the wrap dress trend was locked in for good. Today, the wrap dress remains a great option for accentuating your form and hugging you in all the right places—your go-to when you need a no-fuss look in no time at all. Our picks include classics as well as reimagined favorites that will keep you on your toes.

The Sheer Wrap Dress 1. Farm Rio Black Fruit Floral Wrap Midi Dress $248.00 at farmrio.com Whimsical and captivating, this Farm Rio dress is your wardrobe's newest statement piece. The sheer top layer and puff balloon sleeves only need a favorite sandal and a bold lip; for the colder months, just add tights and a great pair of boots. A bonus: For every Farm Rio dress purchased, a tree is donated for planting.

The Psychedelic Wrap Dress 2. Ginger & Smart Astrology Wrap Dress $494.00 at farfetch.com We dream of wearing this silk wrap dress with a textured brown leather boot and silk statement purse. For your day off, switch it up with some strappy sandals and a bright lip.

The Summer Wrap Dress 3. Faithfull The Brand Marissa Printed Crepe Wrap Mini Dress $189.00 at net-a-porter.com Faithfull The Brand is one to keep on your radar—the brand takes pride in their ethical partnerships with manufacturers in Bali and their handmade garments. This tiger print wrap dress will make you feel good while looking good.

The Navy Wrap Dress 4. Maggie Marilyn You Say It Best Wrap Dress $550.00 at maggiemarilyn.com We love this wrap dress for its effortless drape and relaxed fit. But don’t underestimate the power of navy, a color that can transition across all seasons. This Maggie Marilyn piece is ready to become a staple in every minimalist’s wardrobe.

The Classic Wrap Dress 5. Diane von Furstenberg Julian Jersey Midi Wrap Dress $568.00 at dvf.com It would be amiss to not mention the classic Diane von Furstenberg jersey wrap dress. A classic black and white print, like the original chain link print, is most certainly an essential.

The Sustainable Wrap Dress 6. Mara Hoffman Adelina Organic Cotton-Jacquard Wrap Maxi Dress $350.00 at net-a-porter.com We can picture it already: basket bag in hand, favorite leather slides on, heading to the local farmer's market. Mara Hoffman has gifted us the perfect linen-blend wrap dress for all spring activities.

The Australian Wrap Dress 7. Bec and Bridge The Dreamer Wrap Dress $320.00 at becandbridge.com We all need this Australian-made piece in our wardrobes for the upcoming summer months. Bec and Bridge has given us another must-have in the perfect shade of sage green.

The White Cotton Wrap Dress 8. Valentino Puff-Sleeve Wrap Dress $1240.00 at https://www.neimanmarcus.com A timeless investment piece, this Valentino dress has echoes of an entirely pleated skirt while sporting the cool-casual aesthetic of an oversized white men's business shirt (with a few feminine tweaks).

The Color Blocking Wrap Dress 9. Tory Burch Color-Block Midi Dress $696.00 at farfetch.com Between the color blocking and the illusion of a high slit, we can’t get enough of this Tory Burch wrap dress. We're already dreaming of the endless pairing options.