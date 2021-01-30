A Gold Medallion Necklace Deserves to Be Your Zoom Go-To
Ready to go in just two steps.
By Katie Attardo published
Ah, the dreaded Zoom meeting. As much as we try to fake optimism, few of us ever want to turn our camera on. Most of the time, we race out of our loungewear and button up a top, just in time to log on. The quick fix? Try an easy, comfy, and effortless uniform: Wear a black turtleneck and let a brilliant gold medallion necklace take center stage. A simple, solid turtleneck is the perfect canvas for showing off some new bling. Not to mention, a bold necklace will instantly brighten your look (and your dull computer screen). So whether you've opted out of wearing makeup or your apartment lighting isn't too hot (been there), you can still look chic at your next virtual meeting. Shop some of our favorites below.
Turtleneck worn throughout: Commando bodysuit, $98
Sewit Sium
This coin pendant necklace from New York-based designer Sewit Sium is rich in history: The engravings on the medallion reference the ancient kingdom of Axum.
Rush Jewelry Design
This two-tone face pendant will quickly become the most show-stopping piece in your wardrobe.
Alighieri
Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s "Divine Comedy," each piece in this London-based line is inspired by one of the writer's poems. Known for her simple and sculpted gold medallions, designer Rosh Mahtani is at the top of her game.
Soru
This '20s-inspired medallion is hand-crafted in Italy and represents freedom and enlightenment.
Sydney Evan
It's impossible not to feel joy in this sunbeam necklace from Sydney Evan. This 14k yellow gold piece features symbols of luck and pavé diamonds, plus it's double-sided.
Foundrae
This clover is actually an arrangement of four hearts—a gentle reminder from the brand to keep yours open.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
