A Gold Medallion Necklace Deserves to Be Your Zoom Go-To

Ah, the dreaded Zoom meeting. As much as we try to fake optimism, few of us ever want to turn our camera on. Most of the time, we race out of our loungewear and button up a top, just in time to log on. The quick fix? Try an easy, comfy, and effortless uniform: Wear a black turtleneck and let a brilliant gold medallion necklace take center stage. A simple, solid turtleneck is the perfect canvas for showing off some new bling. Not to mention, a bold necklace will instantly brighten your look (and your dull computer screen). So whether you've opted out of wearing makeup or your apartment lighting isn't too hot (been there), you can still look chic at your next virtual meeting. Shop some of our favorites below.

Turtleneck worn throughout: Commando bodysuit, $98