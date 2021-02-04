Great news for everyone who has been living in their sweats: Lululemon just restocked its "We Made Too Much" section. You see, when Lululemon makes too much of one product—and wants to clear out its shelves for a fresh crop of inventory—they'll offer steep discounts on its current stock. So, whether you're on the hunt for more leggings (because you can never have too many), a cute sports bra, or a cozy sweater for your next Netflix binge, there's something here for everyone.

But hurry! Sizes and colors are quickly selling out. Scroll through the best deals from the sale, below.