Need New Workout Clothes? Shop Lululemon's Sale

Say it with me: You can never have too many leggings.

By Kelsey Mulvey
lululemon sale
Lululemon

Great news for everyone who has been living in their sweats: Lululemon just restocked its "We Made Too Much" section. You see, when Lululemon makes too much of one product—and wants to clear out its shelves for a fresh crop of inventory—they'll offer steep discounts on its current stock. So, whether you're on the hunt for more leggings (because you can never have too many), a cute sports bra, or a cozy sweater for your next Netflix binge, there's something here for everyone.

But hurry! Sizes and colors are quickly selling out. Scroll through the best deals from the sale, below.

1 Scuba Oversized Sherpa 1/2 Zip
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$168 $79 (53% off)

Between the fuzzy material and slightly cropped silhouette, this half-zip sherpa is the perfect mix between functional and fashionable.

2 Invigorate High-Rise Crop 23"
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$118 $79 (33% off)

Getting bored of wearing the same black leggings every day? Revive your rotation with this printed high-rise pair.

3 Strong at Heart Bra Medium Support
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$68 $39 (43% off)

Since wearing a real bra is out of the question, go ahead and add some sports bras to your cart. This cute hot pink option will give you plenty of support.

4 Wunder Under High-Rise 25" Full-On Luxtreme Tights
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$98 $69—$79 (19%—38% off) 

These leggings will get lots of compliments during your next virtual yoga class. Between the lightweight, stretchy material and pastel  colors, they'll bring some style to your flow. 

5 Ever Ready Long Sleeve
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$58 $39 (33% off)

Made out of super-soft pima cotton, this top will become the hero of your WFH uniform. Plus, it'll transition nicely from a Zoom meeting to your virtual yoga class.

6 All Yours Tank Tie Dye
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$52 $34 (35% off) 

Hop on the tie-dye trend with this oversized muscle tank. 

7 Fast and Free Crop 19" Non-Reflective Nulux
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$118 $89 (25% off)

Already counting down the days until you can run outside without bundling up in five layers? This pair of cropped leggings is made out of lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, which makes it perfect for a breezy summer day.

8 Ready to Rulu Fleece Joggers
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$118 $89 (25% off)

Meanwhile, if you still have no plans to leave the house, allow us to recommend these fleece joggers. 

9 Into the Drizzle Jacket
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$248 $99 (60% off)

Don't let the snow fool you: Those April showers will be here before you know it. Level up your rainy day style with this polished (and waterproof!) jacket.

10 Keep it Cozy Dress
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP IT

$138 $54—$89 (35%—60% off)

In case you didn't get the memo, Lululemon has more to offer than great activewear. This knit dress will look great with opaque tights and chunky combat boots. Fin. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
