Can I sign up for a Lululemon membership? Yes, and it’s free! The base level Lululemon membership, the “Essential” tier, has amazing features that keep you in touch with not only the brand but the lifestyle surrounding it. You get early access to new drops, free hemming services, invites to virtual events, and more. The Lululemon “Studio” level costs around $40 a month and requires you to have a Studio Mirror, and you get access to workouts, gear discounts, unlimited store classes, and many more features that are designed to help reach your goals.

Does Lululemon have any sales? Aside from the aforementioned We Made Too Much sale that is ongoing all year, Lululemon will typically have holiday sales, especially around Black Friday and Christmas/Boxing Day. These often entail special promotions and are a great time to stock up and gift Lululemon favorites.

Does Lululemon have any specialized discounts? If you’re a medical professional, military personnel, or even a student, you can get exclusive discount codes at Lululemon. Though all have to be verified through third-party apps, eligible shoppers will get a 15 percent off discount code to use

How do I get free shipping at Lululemon? Free shipping is available on all standard orders at Lululemon. Standard shipping takes 2-6 days to reach your door, and you don’t need to spend a minimum amount to get it. Express and priority shipping cost $20 and $30 respectively, taking around 2-4 or 2-3 days to arrive.

Be a part of the Sweat Collective: Trust us, it’s less arduous than it sounds. In fact it’s incredibly easy: if you’re a fitness instructor or personal trainer, the activewear brand will offer you 25% off all Lululemon products and even grant members the ability to test new products and get coveted invites to special events. You have to verify eligibility, but if that sounds like you, we strongly recommend you take advantage of these perks!

Check the We Made Too Much Sale: Lululemon’s discounted section is titled “We Made Too Much,” and it’s a transparently inviting approach to sales. In their sale section, you’ll find discounted items in a range of sizes, colors, and categories that may or may not inspire you to go on a shopping spree. Many of the sale items will save you 50 percent off and up, making it a great destination to try Lululemon pieces at a slanted price point.

Sign Up For Lululemon’s Newsletter: A surefire way to be in the know of sales, promotions, and all good things that comes with it, Lululemon’s email newsletter is the move to make if you’re looking to stay on top of all sale events. You’ll also get notified on new drops, exciting collaborations, event invites, and more right to your inbox.

Look for Finagle App Deals: Downloading Lululmeon’s shopping app is another great way to stay in the know. It’s full of cool features, but product drop early access, easy-use wishlist, and tag scanning feature to give product knowledge are some of the highlights of the app. Look out for sale announcements too!

Get a Lululemon Membership: Lululemon stands out as a brand that focuses on community building, and the multi-faceted membership is no exception. You'll get a number of perks for joining the free tier, with extra benefits available for a yearly fee.

1. Choose the discount code you want to use on the Marie Claire coupon page and copy it to your clipboard.

2. Click the “View at Lululemon” button to be taken to the website.

3. Fill your cart with your desired items after browsing the website for what you like.

4. After you have finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button to be taken to the checkout page.

5. Add in your shipping details such as your name, address, and preferred delivery method.

6. Look for the “Promo code” box where you can paste your coupon code.

7. Once you apply your savings code with the corresponding submit button, the discount code will automatically subtract from the total.

What we recommend buying from Lululemon

When it comes to activewear, few others have mastered both essential style and performance elements as well as Lululemon. If you’re looking to get all your workout essentials from yoga pants to running gear, Lululemon has everything you need and more in fun colors and prints. Because workout clothes don’t have to be boring.

If you are also a comfort-above-everything kind of person, Lululemon is the kind of brand for you. Whether athleisure wear or exercise clothing, the quality materials hug the skin with the utmost comfort and provide moveability that you’ll just want to live in. We’re particular fans of the Align High-Rise Leggings, which make for the perfect everyday pant, and can be easily styled with just about any other casual piece in your wardrobe.