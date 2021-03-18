Today's Top Stories
1
What We Know About the Georgia Spa Shootings
2
Noor Tagouri﻿ Swears By Prada and Sweats
3
Watch: Soledad O'Brien Dissects American Identity
4
What It Was Like to Write a Book With RBG
5
This $20 Hairbrush Transformed My Curls

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Found: The Best Cropped Cardigans of 2021

Leave the heavy knits behind.

By Shelby Comroe
cropped cardigans
Edward BerthelotGetty Images

Spring is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to refresh your wardrobe for warmer weather. As we all know, the beginning of the season can leave us in wardrobe limbo: it's too warm for your winter coat, but too cold for bare shoulders. The solution? A cropped cardigan. It's time to shed the dead weight and leave your heavy knits in storage—they're no longer needed. The rise in temperature calls for lighter fabrics, brighter colors, and cropped cuts. Ahead, cropped cardigans that will help you transition into spring with ease.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Short Cardigan
H&M hm.com
$12.99
SHOP IT

You can't go wrong with a classic black cropped cardi. Pair it with your favorite slip skirt and a pair of Converse for a '90s-inspired look. 

Cropped Cardigan Mint Green
Acne Studios acnestudios.com
$430.00
SHOP IT

This minty fresh cardigan is a no-brainer for spring, and the sheer open knit makes it the perfect transitional piece.

Knit Cardigan With Jewel Buttons
ZARA zara.com
$39.90
SHOP IT

Your favorite cable knit sweater got a spring refresh. The sunny yellow color will brighten any look. 

The Alpaca Crop Cardigan in Almond
Everlane everlane.com
$100.00
SHOP IT

This Everlane sweater is the heaviest option of the mix. It'll keep you warm as the season starts to change, but the cropped cut makes it feel springtime-appropriate. 

Gisela Recycled Cashmere-Blend Cardigan and Camisole Set
Reformation net-a-porter.com
$200.00
SHOP IT

Made up of 70 percent recycled cashmere, this Gisela set features a camisole and a cropped short sleeve cardigan. Both pieces are super versatile and can be worn together or separately. 

Cropped Ribbed Knitted Cardigan
PIXIE MARKET selfridges.com.us
$105.00
SHOP IT

If you're looking for a belly-baring cropped cardigan, look no further. 

Lace-Collar Cropped Cable-Knit Cardigan
Self-Portrait matchesfashion.com
$390.00
SHOP IT

This black cardigan adorned with a white lace collar and crystal buttons is the epitome of chic. Play up the femininity and pair this with a floral dress or toughen it up with some leather pants. 

Paradiso Knit // White
Rumours shoprumours.com
$62.00
SHOP IT

A funky asymmetrical take on the classic cardigan.

Ombré Cropped Cardigan
Danijo dannijo.com
$295.00
SHOP IT

This ombré cardigan is great to have on hand, whether you throw it over a chic slip dress on a chilly night or pair it with jeans and a t-shirt for a more elevated look. 

Sea NY Cleo Cardigan
Sea New York garmentory.com
$465.00
SHOP IT

A mix of sheer detailing and open crochet accents make this cardigan gorgeous. Let this piece shine and pair it with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and some chic espadrilles. For bonus points: add a basket bag and you'll look ready for the South of France.

Nuria Crochet Cardigan
Tach Clothing tachclothing.com
$265.00
SHOP IT

Flower power, baby! Go boho in this hand knit cardigan. The open crochet is perfect to pair with a swimsuit or some jean shorts. 

Denita Cardigan
Ronny Kobo revolve.com
$230.00
SHOP IT

This little number is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your springtime wardrobe. 

Mini Marin Cardigan
La Ligne lalignenyc.com
$250.00
SHOP IT

Channel your inner French girl in this chic striped sweater. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Spring Fashion 2021 Guide
Spring 2021's Best Trends: Bras, Cutouts, Florals
Dazzling Makeup Looks From the Spring Runways
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Turtleneck Outfits to Pin to Your Mood Board
Jumpsuits: The Ultimate in One-Step Dressing
The Cutest Swimsuits That'll Flatter Your Figure
The Boldest, Buzziest Swimwear Brands of 2021
The Hottest Spring Shoe Trends From the Runways
Spring 2021 Handbag Trends You'll Wanna Grab Now
The Most Covetable Weekender Bags Out There
The Biggest Jewelry Trends for Spring 2021