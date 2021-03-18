Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Found: The Best Cropped Cardigans of 2021
Leave the heavy knits behind.
Spring is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to refresh your wardrobe for warmer weather. As we all know, the beginning of the season can leave us in wardrobe limbo: it's too warm for your winter coat, but too cold for bare shoulders. The solution? A cropped cardigan. It's time to shed the dead weight and leave your heavy knits in storage—they're no longer needed. The rise in temperature calls for lighter fabrics, brighter colors, and cropped cuts. Ahead, cropped cardigans that will help you transition into spring with ease.
You can't go wrong with a classic black cropped cardi. Pair it with your favorite slip skirt and a pair of Converse for a '90s-inspired look.
This minty fresh cardigan is a no-brainer for spring, and the sheer open knit makes it the perfect transitional piece.
Your favorite cable knit sweater got a spring refresh. The sunny yellow color will brighten any look.
This Everlane sweater is the heaviest option of the mix. It'll keep you warm as the season starts to change, but the cropped cut makes it feel springtime-appropriate.
Made up of 70 percent recycled cashmere, this Gisela set features a camisole and a cropped short sleeve cardigan. Both pieces are super versatile and can be worn together or separately.
If you're looking for a belly-baring cropped cardigan, look no further.
This black cardigan adorned with a white lace collar and crystal buttons is the epitome of chic. Play up the femininity and pair this with a floral dress or toughen it up with some leather pants.
A funky asymmetrical take on the classic cardigan.
This ombré cardigan is great to have on hand, whether you throw it over a chic slip dress on a chilly night or pair it with jeans and a t-shirt for a more elevated look.
A mix of sheer detailing and open crochet accents make this cardigan gorgeous. Let this piece shine and pair it with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and some chic espadrilles. For bonus points: add a basket bag and you'll look ready for the South of France.
Flower power, baby! Go boho in this hand knit cardigan. The open crochet is perfect to pair with a swimsuit or some jean shorts.
This little number is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your springtime wardrobe.
Channel your inner French girl in this chic striped sweater.