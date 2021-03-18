Spring is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to refresh your wardrobe for warmer weather. As we all know, the beginning of the season can leave us in wardrobe limbo: it's too warm for your winter coat, but too cold for bare shoulders. The solution? A cropped cardigan. It's time to shed the dead weight and leave your heavy knits in storage—they're no longer needed. The rise in temperature calls for lighter fabrics, brighter colors, and cropped cuts. Ahead, cropped cardigans that will help you transition into spring with ease.

