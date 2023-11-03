If summer is for showing off how great you look without much clothing, fall is for demonstrating what you can do with your wardrobe. It's time to burrow into your oversized fuzzy sweaters and wear the same pair of blue jeans Monday through Friday. Fall fashion means figuring out how to layer without looking like an overstuffed penguin and revisiting your favorite transitional-weather gear, from chunky ankle boots to classic trench coats. Ahead, we'll show you how to easily recreate street-style stars' and stylists' fall outfits with minimal effort.



Entrench It In

We all know and love a great trench coat for fall. For a fresh take in 2023, opt for a leather version paired with low-rise denim. The edgy look is cool-girl-approved by Doja Cat, who wore the outfit in her “Attention” music video, plus celebrity stylist Aisha Rae. “My go-to fall outfit is an oversized leather trench jacket, white ribbed tank, and flare low-rise denim or oversized baggy vintage denim with a leather boot or pointy heel,” she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lavish in Luxury

In 2023, we’ve seen a shift away from trendy, of-the-moment pieces to quality closet staples, or what the fashion world has dubbed “quiet luxury” dressing. While it’s not so much a trend but rather a style aesthetic, the allure of quiet luxury is that it’s steeped in timeless pieces that can be worn year after year. For a fall look, Rae says to think of muted tones, tailored slacks, crisp white button-ups, trench coats, and loafers, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layer It On

Fall weather is notoriously unpredictable. One minute, it’s nice and cool, and the next, it’s hot and stuffy. That’s why the art of layering is essential in your fall outfits, says Stitch Fix stylist Gillian McHattie. “To ensure you’re prepared for unexpected temperature swings, I suggest investing in a light outer layer, like a denim jacket that can be worn for extra warmth over your look,” she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweater Dress It Up

A failsafe fall outfit is also the easiest: a sweater dress and knee-high boots. Sweater dresses are warm, stylish, and easy to accessorize. All you need is a neutral pair of knee-high boots and your favorite jewelry for this combo. Knee-high boots also work with a knitted mini dress, but when the temps start to dip, the best practice is usually the lower the hemline, the better.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

Suit Up

Find a good pantsuit set, and you're ready for any work event or fancy dinner party. The two-piece look is so easy to wear (I like to layer a crop top or tee underneath), and you can rock it with sneakers, mule pumps, boots, or flats. Best of all, you can wear the coordinates separately or together, like this Fashion Week attendee did.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

Polished for the Office

A fall outfit for the office doesn’t need to be complicated. McHattie’s go-to office look is easy to replicate. She recommends, “Reach for your favorite pair of denim, add a lightweight knit sweater in an eye-catching color on top, and finish off the ensemble with an oversized blazer for a complete look that’s perfect for the office.”