20 Stylist-and Editor-Approved Fall Outfit Ideas for 2023

All the inspiration you need to carry you through the season.

Aimee song in a red chanel cardigan during spring/summer 24 fashion week
If summer is for showing off how great you look without much clothing, fall is for demonstrating what you can do with your wardrobe. It's time to burrow into your oversized fuzzy sweaters and wear the same pair of blue jeans Monday through Friday. Fall fashion means figuring out how to layer without looking like an overstuffed penguin and revisiting your favorite transitional-weather gear, from chunky ankle boots to classic trench coats. Ahead, we'll show you how to easily recreate street-style stars' and stylists' fall outfits with minimal effort.

Entrench It In

We all know and love a great trench coat for fall. For a fresh take in 2023, opt for a leather version paired with low-rise denim. The edgy look is cool-girl-approved by Doja Cat, who wore the outfit in her “Attention” music video, plus celebrity stylist Aisha Rae. “My go-to fall outfit is an oversized leather trench jacket, white ribbed tank, and flare low-rise denim or oversized baggy vintage denim with a leather boot or pointy heel,” she says. 

Diane Batoukina wears black sunglasses, a white ribbed cropped tank-top, a dark brown shiny varnished leather long coat, a black grained leather small Kelly belt from Hermes, blue faded denim large ripped pants, black shiny leather shoes , during a street style fashion photo session, on October 26, 2022 in Paris, France.

Bardot Vegan Leather Trench Coat
Bardot Vegan Leather Trench Coat

WSLY Rivington Ribbed Tank
Bandier WSLY Rivington Ribbed Tank

Dad Jeans
Levi's Dad Jeans

Lavish in Luxury

In 2023, we’ve seen a shift away from trendy, of-the-moment pieces to quality closet staples, or what the fashion world has dubbed “quiet luxury” dressing. While it’s not so much a trend but rather a style aesthetic, the allure of quiet luxury is that it’s steeped in timeless pieces that can be worn year after year. For a fall look, Rae says to think of muted tones, tailored slacks, crisp white button-ups, trench coats, and loafers, and ballet flats.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City.

Everlane The Supima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew
Everlane The Supima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew

Harlow Wide Leg Pants
Madewell Harlow Wide Leg Pants

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat
Sam Edelman Felicia Flat

Layer It On

Fall weather is notoriously unpredictable. One minute, it’s nice and cool, and the next, it’s hot and stuffy. That’s why the art of layering is essential in your fall outfits, says Stitch Fix stylist Gillian McHattie. “To ensure you’re prepared for unexpected temperature swings, I suggest investing in a light outer layer, like a denim jacket that can be worn for extra warmth over your look,” she says. 

Emy Venturini wears black cat eyes sunglasses, silver large earrings, a black ribbed wool turtleneck pullover from Courreges, a blue denim with white sheep interior jacket from Levis, a black shiny leather varnished slit / split knees skirt, a black shiny varnished leather clutch from Mati Collective, a gold large ring, during a street style fashion photo session, on November 10, 2022 in Paris, France.

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket

Gap

Gap Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater

Sweater Dress It Up

A failsafe fall outfit is also the easiest: a sweater dress and knee-high boots. Sweater dresses are warm, stylish, and easy to accessorize. All you need is a neutral pair of knee-high boots and your favorite jewelry for this combo. Knee-high boots also work with a knitted mini dress, but when the temps start to dip, the best practice is usually the lower the hemline, the better.

Fashion week spring/summer 2024 attendee wearing knitted midi dress and knee-high boots

Rails Luciana Long-Sleeve Sweater Midi Dress
Rails Luciana Long-Sleeve Sweater Midi Dress

Coconuts by Matisse Alina Reptile Embossed Knee High Stiletto Boot
Coconuts by Matisse Alina Reptile Embossed Knee High Stiletto Boot

Suit Up

Find a good pantsuit set, and you're ready for any work event or fancy dinner party. The two-piece look is so easy to wear (I like to layer a crop top or tee underneath), and you can rock it with sneakers, mule pumps, boots, or flats. Best of all, you can wear the coordinates separately or together, like this Fashion Week attendee did.

Fashion week spring/summer 24 attendee wearing grey blazer and trousers

Abercrombie Lightweight Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie Lightweight Suiting Blazer

A&F Sloane Lightweight Tailored Pant
A&F Sloane Lightweight Tailored Pant

Polished for the Office

A fall outfit for the office doesn’t need to be complicated. McHattie’s go-to office look is easy to replicate. She recommends, “Reach for your favorite pair of denim, add a lightweight knit sweater in an eye-catching color on top, and finish off the ensemble with an oversized blazer for a complete look that’s perfect for the office.”

A guest wears sunglasses, silver and crystal earrings, a red with white GG monogram print pattern silk scarf from Gucci, a red with black and white striped print pattern shirt, a navy blue with gold buttoned blazer jacket, a camel suede shoulder bag from Gucci, blue faded denim wide legs pants from Gucci, gold shiny leather strappy heels sandals , outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

