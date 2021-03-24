For the Spring season, flatforms ruled the runways of brands like Sacai, Altuzarra, and Gabriela Hearst. Equal parts edgy and glamorous, the flatform is the perfect shoe choice for an elevated warm-weather look. We took note of the oncoming craze and tapped Elizabeth Kanfer, fashion director for Nordstrom, for her take on one of the hottest shoes of the season.

Marie Claire: Why is a flatform a great choice?

Elizabeth Kanfer: As we adjust to a new, more casual lifestyle, flatforms provide the perfect balance of style and comfort.

MC: How have you seen them evolve?

EK: Flatforms became an important Spring trend in a diverse array of styles, from canvas sneakers with flatform bottoms to espadrilles to comfy-footbed sandals. It's a direct response to the tremendous shift our lifestyles have taken in the last year.

MC: How does a flatform provide both utility and style?

EK: The shape allows for ease of movement, and the style can be manipulated for any occasion, whether it's dressed up or pared down.

MC: What's the best way to break in a new pair?

EK: Take it slow and loosen them up with socks at home.

MC: Why are they worth the purchase?

EK: They're so versatile and provide height, which works as a great alternative to heels. Plus, they pair easily with jeans, joggers, and dresses!

Charles & Keith Strappy Flatform Sandals $53.00 at charleskeith.com The olive green hue makes this flatform perfect for day or night.

Arizona Love Trekk Paisley-Print Flatform Sandals $200.00 at matchesfashion.com Try this bandana-print style from Arizona Love for a Western vibe.

FP Collection Harbor Flatform Sandals $98.00 at freepeople.com This cushioned insole style from Free People is a super comfortable choice.

Ulla Johnson Mako Platform $425.00 at Ulla Johnson Ulla Johnson flatforms were some of the best from the Spring shows. Pair this green leather style with a long sundress for an easy springtime look.

Stella McCartney Gaia Ankle-Wrap Espadrille Sandals $450.00 at bergdorfgoodman.com Opt for this ankle-wrap logo style if you're looking to make a statement.

Nasty Gal Draw to a Close Wrap Cork Sandals $28.05 at nastygal.com This black strappy style is perfect for a summer night out.