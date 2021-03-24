Our Favorite Flatforms for 2022
The height of a heel, the ease of a flat.
By Katie Attardo published
For the Spring season, flatforms ruled the runways of brands like Sacai, Altuzarra, and Gabriela Hearst. Equal parts edgy and glamorous, the flatform is the perfect shoe choice for an elevated warm-weather look. We took note of the oncoming craze and tapped Elizabeth Kanfer, fashion director for Nordstrom, for her take on one of the hottest shoes of the season.
Marie Claire: Why is a flatform a great choice?
Elizabeth Kanfer: As we adjust to a new, more casual lifestyle, flatforms provide the perfect balance of style and comfort.
MC: How have you seen them evolve?
EK: Flatforms became an important Spring trend in a diverse array of styles, from canvas sneakers with flatform bottoms to espadrilles to comfy-footbed sandals. It's a direct response to the tremendous shift our lifestyles have taken in the last year.
MC: How does a flatform provide both utility and style?
EK: The shape allows for ease of movement, and the style can be manipulated for any occasion, whether it's dressed up or pared down.
MC: What's the best way to break in a new pair?
EK: Take it slow and loosen them up with socks at home.
MC: Why are they worth the purchase?
EK: They're so versatile and provide height, which works as a great alternative to heels. Plus, they pair easily with jeans, joggers, and dresses!
Charles & Keith Strappy Flatform Sandals
The olive green hue makes this flatform perfect for day or night.
Arizona Love Trekk Paisley-Print Flatform Sandals
Try this bandana-print style from Arizona Love for a Western vibe.
FP Collection Harbor Flatform Sandals
This cushioned insole style from Free People is a super comfortable choice.
Ulla Johnson Mako Platform
Ulla Johnson flatforms were some of the best from the Spring shows. Pair this green leather style with a long sundress for an easy springtime look.
Stella McCartney Gaia Ankle-Wrap Espadrille Sandals
Opt for this ankle-wrap logo style if you're looking to make a statement.
Nasty Gal Draw to a Close Wrap Cork Sandals
This black strappy style is perfect for a summer night out.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
-
Dermatologists Rave About Kojic Acid
Super-gentle, super-effective.
By Alexis Gaskin
-
Prince William "Flies Off the Handle" If People "Patronize" Kate Middleton, Source Says
He won't stand for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Told a Little Girl Who Dressed as Her for Halloween That Her Outfit Was "Splendid"
She wrote her family a letter via her lady-in-waiting.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla