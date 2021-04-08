Today's Top Stories
Madewell's Spring Sale Is Giving Me Life

*Blows a dramatic kiss goodbye to sweatpants.*

By Jaimie Potters
madewell sale
Design by Morgan McMullen

If the return of non-freezing temps and the increase in vaccinations across the country have you feeling hopeful, I have some more good news for you. Madewell is taking up to 40 percent off dozens of spring looks with the promo code "SPRINGITON" now through April 12. It gets better: Dozens of more styles are marked down in the site's regular sale section as well.

Swooping in just in time to help us navigate the gradual transition from living in sweatpants to interacting with people IRL again, the sale is stocked with versatile finds. Think: utility jumpsuits, slip skirts, and casual tops. Because styles are already selling out, I've gone ahead and rounded up the best pieces that can still be found in almost all sizes. Ahead, the can't-miss sale pieces to shop now.

1 Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
Madewell
SHOP IT

$88 $53 (40% off)

If, after a year of being cooped up inside because of the global pandemic, you're after something that feels just a 'lil sexier than baggy sweatpants, behold this '90s-feeling slip skirt. It has a slight leg-baring slit and can be dressed up or down. 

2 Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit
Madewell
SHOP IT

$148 $89 (40% off)

Boiler jumpsuits are having a big moment right now. If you've been coveting one but haven't taken the plunge yet, this Madewell number has glowing reviews. As one shopper put it: "I'm absolutely in love. It is incredibly flattering on my curvy figure (5'7," 150) and super comfortable. Seriously, wish I could wear this every single day." Petite and plus sizes are also available and on sale. 

3 Two-Pack Triangle Bandanas
Madewell
SHOP IT

$19 $13 (30% off)

Channel the heyday of glamorous beach style for the price of one dirty martini in Brooklyn. 

4 Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather
Madewell
SHOP IT

$88 $53 (40% off)

White leather sneakers defined the decade and aren't going anywhere anytime soon. This pair is made with Madewell's MWL Cloudlift insoles, which the brand describes as having a super cushy, ultra supportive feel. 

5 Painter Shirt
Madewell
$79.50
SHOP IT

$80 $64 (20% off)

A relaxed white button-down is a must for every capsule wardrobe. 

6 Chambray Quilted Scuff Slippers
Madewell
SHOP IT

$39 $31 (20% off)

Keen on not waiting until the absolute last minute to buy a Mother's Day gift this year? Peep these chambray slippers.

7 Northside Long-Sleeve Vintage Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Madewell
SHOP IT

$45 $17 (62% off)

The relaxed pastels going on in this T-shirt are *chef's kiss.* For a boxier fit, size up. 

8 The Dadjean in Fitzgerald Wash
Madewell
SHOP IT

$118 $75 (36% off)

Found in Madewell's regular sale section, these lightwash jeans have a slightly slouchy, Gen-Z approved boyfriend fit. 

9 Easy Midi Dress in Spring Fling
Madewell
SHOP IT

$128 $90 (30% off)

The boxy fit! The vintage florals! Here, an easy-to-wear dress that'll be a saving grace on warm-weather days when you have no idea what to wear. 

10 Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt in Brushed Leopard
Madewell
SHOP IT

$98 $67 (30% off)

I'm of the unwavering opinion that leopard midi skirts look good on everyone and pair well with just about everything. Madewell's version has an ever-so-slight drawstring at the top, which makes it a practical choice as you won't have to worry about the skirt stretching out over time. 

11 Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat
Madewell
SHOP IT

$168 $134 (20% off)

Yellow raincoats are bold and timeless in equal measure. 

12 Bien Fait Embroidered Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee
Madewell
SHOP IT

$30 $17 (43% off)

This T-shirt will play nicely with most jeans in your closet. 

13 Do-It-Yourself Convertible Face Mask Lanyard Kit
Madewell
SHOP IT

$15 $9 (40% off)

Originally $28, this DIY beaded face mask lanyard kit is a steal for this price. If you're after a small pick-me-up gift for a friend or a rainy day activity for yourself, consider this a failsafe choice

14 Puff-Sleeve Ruffle-Hem Mini Dress
Madewell
SHOP IT

$128 $70 (45% off)

Last but absolutely not least: You'll be able to wear this breezy little black dress on repeat for years to come. Fin!

