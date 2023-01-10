Do you hear that? That's the sound of celebrities slipping into chiffon, strapping on stilettos, and prepping their humble-yet-proud, candid-yet-planned acceptance speeches. In other words, the 2023 awards season has begun, starting with the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. And after two years of virtual ceremonies (2021's went online due to the pandemic and the Hollywood Foreign Press forwent an in-person event last year), there is much anticipation about this year's in-person show. There's ample buzz about which of the nominated film and the TV shows (She Said (opens in new tab)! The Crown (opens in new tab)!) will emerge triumphant, of course, but also for the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet looks.
Keep scrolling to see all Marie Claire's picks for the best red carpet looks from the night. Be sure to keep tabs on this space, too, as we'll be updating it throughout the evening as the stars continue to arrive.
Jenny Slate in Rodarte
Jaime Lee Curtis
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Aliétte
Laverne Cox in vintage John Galliano
Britt Lower in Bach Mai
Rachel Lindsay in Tarik Ediz
