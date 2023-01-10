The Golden Globes 2023: The Best Red Carpet Looks

Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
Do you hear that? That's the sound of celebrities slipping into chiffon, strapping on stilettos, and prepping their humble-yet-proud, candid-yet-planned acceptance speeches. In other words, the 2023 awards season has begun, starting with the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. And after two years of virtual ceremonies (2021's went online due to the pandemic and the Hollywood Foreign Press forwent an in-person event last year), there is much anticipation about this year's in-person show. There's ample buzz about which of the nominated film and the TV shows (She Said (opens in new tab)The Crown (opens in new tab)!) will emerge triumphant, of course, but also for the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet looks.

Keep scrolling to see all Marie Claire's picks for the best red carpet looks from the night. Be sure to keep tabs on this space, too, as we'll be updating it throughout the evening as the stars continue to arrive.

Jenny Slate in Rodarte

Jenny Slate golden globes 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Jaime Lee Curtis

Jaime Lee Curtis red carpet golden globes 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Aliétte 

Sheryl Lee Ralph golden globes 2023 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Laverne Cox in vintage John Galliano

Laverne Cox red carpet golden globes 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Britt Lower in Bach Mai

Britt lower golden globes 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Rachel Lindsay in Tarik Ediz

rachel lindsay golden globes 2023

(Image credit: Getty)
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

