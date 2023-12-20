Greta Gerwig, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, and so many more talented individuals are nominated to win a Golden Globe on Sunday, January 7. While the shiny gold trophy is the true prize they’re vying for, winners (and presenters) will take home an additional prize: The famed Golden Globes gift bag. Every year, the assortment of luxury products and experiences seems to get better and better.

For the 81st annual event, the gift bag has a total value of more than half a million dollars. If you take a look at what’s inside, I guarantee your jaw will drop. On the travel front, you’ll find all-expense paid trips to New Zealand, Ireland, and France—along with a private yacht charter in Indonesia.

It’s the beauty gifts though that really make this gift bag so incredible. Where do I even begin? There’s the $1,100 La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm, which is famed for its skin rejuvenating powers—and the literal gold flecks inside responsible for giving skin an unmatched glow.

All 83 recipients will also receive a special gift from Golden Globe winner Brad Pitt. Le Domaine, which is a skincare collaboration between the actor and the Perrin family, has a respect for nature and an appreciation for science, resulting in an environmentally-friendly, highly efficacious face cream formula. In just a few week's time, some of the biggest names of Hollywood will likely have the chic jar displayed on their vanities.

Lucky recipients will also find 111Skin best-sellers (I’m personally obsessed with the Rose Gold Radiance Face Mask), a gift card to get a “Hair Spa Treatment” at Rossano Ferretti, a CurrentBody LED Facemask, Perfumehead perfume, and so, so much more. To shop the highly coveted beauty products featured in the gift bag, scroll ahead. And, don’t forget to tune into the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday January 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+ to see which lucky stars take home the goodies.