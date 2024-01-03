Look alive, entertainment fans; the Golden Globes are just days away! The awards show is kicking off the 2024 red carpet season with some big changes this year, including a switch to a new network and the loss of its original voting body. For better or worse, the Globes are a major event along Hollywood's awards season schedule, as it combines the year's biggest films and movies into a jam-packed, famously boozy ceremony. Among this year's top film nominees are, of course, Barbie and Oppenheimer, along with Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, Past Lives, and The Holdovers. On the TV front, Succession's final season received the most nominations of this year's shows, followed by The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and The Crown. Comedian Jo Koy is set to host, becoming the second-ever Asian host in the awards' history.

How do I watch the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes will air on CBS on Sunday, January 7 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT. If you still have cable, you can tune into your local CBS channel or use your cable login to watch from your computer or phone. Frugal viewers can also connect an indoor antenna to your TV for access to any local stations for free.

How can I stream it online?

If you would like to stream the Grammys, you can watch it on Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo TV , DirectTV Stream, or anywhere you stream live shows. All of these services offer free trials, with Paramount+ offering a one-week trial for both its Essential plan with limited ads and its Paramount+ with Showtime option with no ads. You can even take it as an opportunity to check out some of Showtime's offerings (ahem, Yellowjackets)!

Who's attending?

While we won't know the full list of attendees until everyone hits the carpet Sunday night, the first batch of presenters has been announced, including Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J Adams, and Will Ferrell. There's also a huge chance that the nominated stars from the year's biggest films will all attend. (We're waiting with anticipation for Margot Robbie's possibly Barbie-themed look.)

What was the Golden Globes' controversy?

It's highly likely that the 2024 ceremony will include a good amount of jokes about the Globes' loaded history. For anyone in the dark, a quick summary: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization which founded the Globes, faced backlash and intense scrutiny in 2020 after a series of reports that the group lacked diversity (including not having a single Black member) and only existed to give its 87-member body preferential treatment from studios. The award show broadcast was canceled in 2022 in the wake of the news; an untelevised ceremony took place that year, with the primetime show returning to NBC in 2023. Then on June 12, 2023, the HFPA dissolved and the awards were relaunched as a for-profit organization, with the broadcast making a jump from NBC to CBS for this year.