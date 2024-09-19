Every time Hailey Bieber debuts a new manicure, a fledgling nail trend gets its wings. And I have to say, this latest lacquer choice might have resulted in Bieber's best nails yet. On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Rhode blush mogul showed off a freshly painted set of navy tips on Instagram. Or as I'd like to call them: blackberry nails.

The specific shade of deep blue Bieber is wearing in her selfie will likely remain a mystery until her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt chimes in to confirm. But that certainly won't stop me from hypothesizing in the meantime.

Hailey Bieber and her new blackberry nails. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Earlier this week, fellow beauty founder Kylie Jenner—another longstanding client of Ganzorigt—heralded the return of the 2010s taupe manicure à la Essie Chinchilly. And two before that, she sent me hurtling back to high school after posting her vampy King Kylie-inspired manicure featuring OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark—a deep eggplant hue Jenner has been wearing since she was a teenager.

Look, I'm no scientist. But the nostalgic bent of Jenner's recent manicures leads me to believe Bieber might be following a similar line of thinking during her biweekly nail sesh. Which means—dare I say it—she could very well be rocking yet another beloved polish of the 2010s: OPI's Russian Navy. As a teenager with an unsteady grip, I used to leave big, inky splotches of this stuff all over my childhood home. I know this shade. I love this shade. And I'm so excited to welcome it back into my rotation with Mrs. Bieber's ringing endorsement. Without a doubt, this manicure deserves a place beside butter yellow and milky white in the hallowed halls of Hailey Bieber's manicures.

Hermès, Nail Polish in Bleu Encre $57 at Hermes

People love to say black is universally flattering, but I've always considered navy blue infinitely more deserving of the title. Much like the way pink, yellow, and beige make lovely alternatives to white, shades like navy blue, burgundy, brown, and hunter green can easily be substituted for black without venturing too far afield. Navy also happens to look incredible with so many other trending fall hues, from mulled wine red and toasted sesame brown to sky blue and brat green.

Of course, if you're not quite ready to take the plunge on navy blue (or if removing blue nail polish sounds like your personal nightmare), fear not: CND founder Jan Arnold already gave Marie Claire beauty editor Samantha Holender plenty of other fun, seasonal ideas.

“Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” Arnold said. “These shades are rich, comforting, and stylish, offering a more interesting look when combined creatively.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You could experiment with modern camouflage in fall colors or add an edgy touch with graffiti patterns,” she added. Let's see if Hailey Bieber herself takes note.