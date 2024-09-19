Hailey Bieber Debuts Juicy Blackberry Nails for Fall
Instagram's favorite nail art influencer just dropped her latest manicure.
Every time Hailey Bieber debuts a new manicure, a fledgling nail trend gets its wings. And I have to say, this latest lacquer choice might have resulted in Bieber's best nails yet. On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Rhode blush mogul showed off a freshly painted set of navy tips on Instagram. Or as I'd like to call them: blackberry nails.
The specific shade of deep blue Bieber is wearing in her selfie will likely remain a mystery until her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt chimes in to confirm. But that certainly won't stop me from hypothesizing in the meantime.
Earlier this week, fellow beauty founder Kylie Jenner—another longstanding client of Ganzorigt—heralded the return of the 2010s taupe manicure à la Essie Chinchilly. And two before that, she sent me hurtling back to high school after posting her vampy King Kylie-inspired manicure featuring OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark—a deep eggplant hue Jenner has been wearing since she was a teenager.
Look, I'm no scientist. But the nostalgic bent of Jenner's recent manicures leads me to believe Bieber might be following a similar line of thinking during her biweekly nail sesh. Which means—dare I say it—she could very well be rocking yet another beloved polish of the 2010s: OPI's Russian Navy. As a teenager with an unsteady grip, I used to leave big, inky splotches of this stuff all over my childhood home. I know this shade. I love this shade. And I'm so excited to welcome it back into my rotation with Mrs. Bieber's ringing endorsement. Without a doubt, this manicure deserves a place beside butter yellow and milky white in the hallowed halls of Hailey Bieber's manicures.
People love to say black is universally flattering, but I've always considered navy blue infinitely more deserving of the title. Much like the way pink, yellow, and beige make lovely alternatives to white, shades like navy blue, burgundy, brown, and hunter green can easily be substituted for black without venturing too far afield. Navy also happens to look incredible with so many other trending fall hues, from mulled wine red and toasted sesame brown to sky blue and brat green.
Of course, if you're not quite ready to take the plunge on navy blue (or if removing blue nail polish sounds like your personal nightmare), fear not: CND founder Jan Arnold already gave Marie Claire beauty editor Samantha Holender plenty of other fun, seasonal ideas.
“Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” Arnold said. “These shades are rich, comforting, and stylish, offering a more interesting look when combined creatively.”
"You could experiment with modern camouflage in fall colors or add an edgy touch with graffiti patterns,” she added. Let's see if Hailey Bieber herself takes note.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
