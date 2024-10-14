Hailey Bieber Test-Drives a New Adidas It-Sneaker
The model is trying out a different set of kicks.
Model and new mom Hailey Bieber is trying out a new set of sneakers while enjoying some BFF time with Kendall Jenner.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the influencer was spotted enjoying a post-Pilates class smoothie in West Hollywood with her famous friend, wearing a gray, zip-up fleece jacket, white yoga pants and a pair of $100 Samba OG shoes from Adidas.
Bieber's apparently new, all-black kicks featured forest green stripes. According to the Adidas website, the shoe revives "the iconic indoor soccer trainer from the 1950s."
Bieber, who became a mom in September after giving birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, is no stranger to the Adidas brand—in fact, the model has even worn a pair to church.
While attending a late church service in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, the Rhode Beauty founder wore a leopard-on-leopard look likely inspired by the denim-on-denim trend, elevated by a pair of red and white-striped Sambas.
Bieber has been embracing comfortable-yet-chic outfits since giving birth, especially during her recent postpartum outings.
Weeks ago, while enjoying some solo self-care at a spa, the model wore a blueberry blue sweater paired with comfortable-looking black leggings and affordable Nike Air Max Shoes that retail for under $100.
Earlier that same week, the new mom was photographed at dinner alongside her BFF Kylie Jenner, and while sporting this year's pants-free trend. For the outing, Bieber wore another comfortable-looking, oversized tan Prada Canvas Jacket paired with red Jil Sander Slippers.
In a recent interview with Elle, published on Oct. 8, Bieber said, "Welcoming my son into the world has obviously changed my whole life."
"That has been the best part of the year for sure," she added.
In the same interview, Bieber went on to say that while her life has certainly changed since becoming a mom, one thing that has remained consistent is her skincare routine.
My time has become different, and I definitely appreciate things that are quick, easy, and fast,” she told the publication at the time. “My routine was already very minimal, and I feel like my skin-care philosophy melted very well into my new life.”
